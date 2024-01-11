Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michael Strahan reveals daughter Isabella's battle with brain cancer in joint interview: 'It just didn't feel real'
The Good Morning America anchor and his daughter, 19, made the revelation in a conversation with Robin Roberts

Former New York Giants player Michael Strahan speaks during the ceremony to retire his number at half time of the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 28, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonOnline News WriterNew York
Michael Strahan, along with his daughter Isabella Strahan, are opening up about the recent toll on the 19-year-old's health.

At the end of last year, the Good Morning America anchor stepped away from his hosting duties to take care of a personal situation in his family.

Now, in an emotional interview with his ABC colleague Robin Roberts, the former NFL star and his daughter are opening up about her devastating diagnosis: a brain tumor.

Isabella, who started college at University of Southern California in Los Angeles last fall, was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in late October, the most common type of cancerous brain tumor in children, which first stems from the lower back part of the brain, the cerebellum.

"I didn't notice anything was off till probably like October 1," the college freshman told Robin, sharing that her first symptoms were simply headaches, though it then evolved into nausea, and she "couldn't walk straight."

Things took a turn for the worse later that month, and she recalled: "I woke up, probably at like, 1 p.m. I dreaded waking up. But I was throwing up blood," and added: "I was like, 'Hm, this probably isn't good.' So I texted [my sister], who then notified the whole family."

After her father promptly encouraged her to go to the doctor and have a round of tests done, they discovered a fast-growing 4-centimeter tumor – larger than a gold ball – in the back of her head.

Michael then confessed to Robin: "I don't really remember much," adding: "I just remember trying to figure out how to get to L.A. ASAP. And it just doesn't feel real. It just didn't feel real.

More to come.

