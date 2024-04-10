Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella sheds 'happy tears' as she receives unexpected update on chemo journey

Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella is getting one step closer to recovering from her painful cancer journey.

The Good Morning America anchor's daughter, who he shares with ex-wife Jean Muggli, has been going through chemotherapy since she first underwent an emergency surgery in October after she was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, the most common type of cancerous brain tumor in children, which first stems from the lower back part of the brain, the cerebellum.

The USC student and model, 19, has been candidly documenting her journey through the cancer with a YouTube series in support of her hospital, Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina, and in her latest installment, shared a happy update.

WATCH: Michael Strahan and daughter Isabella discuss her journey with brain cancer

In the April 10 YouTube video, Isabella is first seen shielding her face and crying, before maintaining they were "happy tears."

She then explained: "My doctor just called me and told me I only have to do two rounds of chemo," and through more happy tears, said: "I'm so happy."

"I'll be done in May!" she announced, adding: "So I can kind of have a summer to feel better."

© ABC Isabella shared her diagnosis in December

She was initially set to do six rounds of chemo and would be done at the end of July, and start school again immediately after, but now, with a new total of four rounds, she is officially halfway through the process.

Later in the video, she added: "I've been praying that I would only have to do four rounds," and emphasized: "Now, I can't even be a little bit sad because I can do it. I've done it, I just have to repeat everything I've just done. And I'm just super happy, and I don't know, today's a great day."

© Instagram Isabella is a twin to Sophia Strahan

She went on to share that she would be headed to physical therapy later in the day, as she's working on regaining her strength and energy, that she had started to rewatch Euphoria, and that she had an appointment with her life coach.

© Broadimage/Shutterstock Michael and his girls

Isabella first announced her cancer diagnosis in a joint Good Morning America interview with her father and his longtime co-host Robin Roberts.

"I didn't notice anything was off till probably like October 1," she said at the time, noting that her first symptoms were simply headaches, though it then evolved into nausea, and she "couldn't walk straight." After her father promptly encouraged her to go to the doctor and have a round of tests done, they discovered a fast-growing 4-centimeter tumor – larger than a gold ball – in the back of her head. She has since had two surgeries to remove it.

Michael also shared: "I don't really remember much," adding: "I just remember trying to figure out how to get to L.A. ASAP. And it just doesn't feel real. It just didn't feel real."

