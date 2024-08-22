Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly Come Dancing 2024: Meet the pros confirmed amid teaching drama
Subscribe
Strictly Come Dancing 2024: Meet the pros confirmed amid teaching drama
Dianne Buswell dances on the floor while Neil Jones gets his groove on during Strictly rehearsals

Strictly Come Dancing 2024: Meet the pros confirmed amid teaching drama

The BBC competition will mark its 20th anniversary on the air

Megan Bull
TV Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Strictly Come Dancing returns this autumn. Gearing up for its 20th anniversary, the hit competition is going to look a little different this year, following a wave of controversy. Amid the BBC's investigation into Giovanni Pernice's teaching methods, not to mention Graziano di Prima's recent firing, the show has been forced to shake up the professional line-up for 2024.  

Ahead of Strictly's return, this year's dancers have officially been announced – all they need now is their celebrity partners! Meet the pros heading back into the ballroom…

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More