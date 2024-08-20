Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova reveals 'single mum' struggle after Kai Widdrington split

Strictly Come Dancing star Nadiya Bychkova has offered a candid insight into the challenges of single parenthood.

This week, the professional dancer - who is said to have parted ways with fellow dancer Kai Widdrington last month - shared a candid post on her Instagram.

© Instagram Nadiya Bychkova recently parted ways from Kai Widdrington

The quote read: "As a single mom I work hard because I simply can't afford not to. I have no one to fall back on. I am the back up plan."

Nadiya, 34, is a doting mother to her seven-year-old daughter, Mila, whom she shares with her ex-fiance, Slovenian footballer Matija Skarabot.

In 2022, the professional dancer began a relationship with fellow Strictly pro Kai in 2022, with the pair heading on their joint nationwide tour, Magic, earlier this year.

The Mail reported that the former couple had grown distant and ended their relationship following the conclusion of the tour in June. Neither party have commented on their relationship status.

They opened up about their romance for the first time in an exclusive interview with HELLO! Magazine in December 2023. "I just knew Nadiya was The One," says Kai of the moment he fell for his co-star, a dancer on Strictly since 2017, shortly after he joined the show in September 2021.

"She's the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen, but the real beauty is not just what you see on the outside – it's the person on the inside I fell in love with.

© Instagram Nadiya with her daughter Mila

"People often misjudge her and just see a stunning blonde girl, but she's more than that. She's the kindest person I've ever met in my entire life, and the most amazing mother."

Nadiya recalled that it took Kai, 28, a while to convince her that they should be together.

"This was my first relationship after not being with the father of my daughter, and being a mother to Mila was and still is my priority," she shared at the time.

"When you're a mum, you don't jump into a relationship saying: 'I'm in love,' and that's it. It's a big responsibility and I'm very protective of my daughter. Bringing someone else into my life isn't just about me, it's about her, and if I decided to be with Kai, it would influence Mila as well.

"I didn't know how she would feel; that, to me, is the most important thing. So I took my time and he showed me that it was worth it in the best possible way."