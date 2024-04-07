Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova delights fans with angelic photo of daughter Mila

Nadiya Bychkova has previously opened up about balancing life as a performer with being a busy single mum, and on Sunday she shared a sweet glimpse into her family life.

The talented dancer took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared an image of her daughter Mila, seven, which showed the youngster in a garden, lit by sunlight, wearing a T-shirt and baseball cap as she looked towards her mum.

"My little angel," her proud mum captioned the photo, adding angel and heart emojis.

Nadiya recently shared how her little girl is following in her footsteps, as she posted the cutest photo. The snapshot showed the star wearing a stunning pale gold dress as she held out her arms to hug Mila, who wore a yellow dress with white shoes and socks and had the number "96" pinned to her back.

The photo was clearly taken at a dance competition, and the doting mum captioned it: "On Sundays we dance… Experiencing dance competitions in a different way now."

Nadiya finished by writing: "The proudest mummy," adding heart and star emojis. The blonde beauty's boyfriend, Strictly co-star Kai Widdrington, was quick to respond, posting three red love heart emojis underneath the image.

The pair are clearly so loved-up, having fallen in love in 2022, after they danced together on the popular BBC show. Last month, they exchanged sweet messages on Instagram, where they revealed their hopes for their future together.

It's safe to say Kai is besotted with his beau and confessed she is "My Valentine forever," in a touching post on 14 February.

The feeling is clearly mutual, with the mum-of-one posting her own Valentine's photo which showed herself and Kai kissing in front of a sculpture spelling out the word LOVE. Nadiya captioned the image: "Happy Valentine's Day," adding a heart emoji and the infinity symbol.

Before starting a relationship with her fellow dancer, Nadiya was engaged to Slovenian footballer Matija Skarabot, with whom she shares her daughter.

As she previously revealed in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the youngster was Nadiya's main concern when she started dating Kai.

"This was my first relationship after not being with the father of my daughter, and being a mother to Mila was and still is my priority," the professional dancer said.

"When you're a mum, you don’t jump into a relationship saying: 'I'm in love,' and that's it. It's a big responsibility and I'm very protective of my daughter."

The pair initially kept their relationship under wraps but have increasingly made public appearances together, including showing off some moves on Loose Women recently.

The couple were dressed to the nines in full ballroom gear for their live TV moment and Nadiya looked like a Hollywood star as she donned a glittering halter neck gown in a flattering nude shade.

Captioning the post alongside her beloved, she penned: "Loose Women ready [kissing face emoji]." It wasn't just her camera-ready outfit that looked flawless as her vibrant blonde tresses were immaculately styled into chic waves.