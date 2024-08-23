Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff sends fans in a frenzy as she supports 'momola' in latest appearance

Ella Emhoff, Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, took center stage on Thursday night at the Democratic National Convention, delivering a heartfelt tribute that captured the attention and admiration of the nation.

The 25-year-old artist and model was all smiles as she joined her cousin Meena Harris and goddaughter Helena Hudlin on stage, just moments before her beloved stepmom, affectionately called ‘Momala,’ was introduced as the Democratic presidential nominee.

The night was charged with emotion and pride as Ella, along with Meena and Helena, spoke about the remarkable woman they know on a personal level.

As the American people were formally introduced to Kamala as their presidential candidate, Ella’s words offered a glimpse into the deep familial bonds that have shaped the vice president’s life and career.

"Kamala came into my life when I was fourteen, famously a very easy time for a teenager," Ella began, her voice steady but filled with warmth. "Like a lot of young people, I didn’t always understand what I was feeling, but no matter what, Kamala was there."

Dressed in an elegant white and gray dress that perfectly complemented her slicked-back hair, Ella radiated a blend of grace and modernity.

The outfit, a departure from her usual eclectic and hipster style, quickly became the talk of social media, with users on X (formerly Twitter) buzzing about her fashion choice.

“Ella Emhoff’s dress just won the #DNCConvention2024,” one user exclaimed, while another predicted, “Ella Emhoff is going to be a fashion icon.”

The internet was ablaze with admiration, though not without a touch of humor, as one user jokingly commented, “They forced Ella Emhoff into a dress for this. My goodness, Kamala Harris wants power.”

Despite the playful banter, Ella is no stranger to the spotlight. As a model and artist based in Brooklyn, she has graced the red carpet at the Met Gala and starred in major fashion campaigns.

Yet, her appearance at the convention marked a significant moment, not just for her fashion credentials but for her role in supporting her stepmother’s historic candidacy.

Reflecting on her relationship with Kamala, Ella shared, "She was patient, caring, and always took me seriously. She never stopped listening to me, and she’s not going to stop listening to all of us."

"She’s fighting for social justice, health justice, environmental justice," Ella passionately declared. "And she isn’t alone; we’re all in this fight together."

The sentiment was echoed throughout the convention, as the Harris-Emhoff family rallied around their matriarch, showcasing the strong, supportive unit that stands behind Kamala as she steps into the next chapter of her career.

The Democratic National Convention was indeed a family affair for the Harris-Emhoff clan. On Tuesday, during Night Two of the convention, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff delivered a moving speech, preceded by a touching video narrated by his 30-year-old son, Cole.

The video, which gave viewers a glimpse into Doug’s life and his journey as a father and husband, was produced by none other than Doug’s ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff. Kerstin, who is also Ella and Cole’s mother, has remained a close and supportive presence, attending the convention in Chicago alongside her children.

Throughout the week, Ella’s trendy and effortlessly cool outfits continued to capture the attention of fashion enthusiasts, as she cheered on her family with style and poise. Her presence at the convention, alongside her father and extended family, highlighted the unity and love that define the Harris-Emhoff household.

In her own remarks on Thursday, Meena Harris, daughter of Kamala’s sister Maya, shared her deep admiration for her aunt. "Kamala guided me, and now she’s guiding my own children," Meena said. "And I know she’ll guide our country forward." Her words were a testament to Kamala’s enduring influence, not just within her family but on a national scale.

Helena Hudlin, the vice president’s goddaughter, added a poignant note to the evening, speaking about Kamala’s commitment to making a difference and “giving your whole heart” to the causes that matter.