Ella Emhoff sports surprising look as she prepares to support stepmom Kamala Harris

Ella Emhoff, the fashion-forward artist and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, is turning heads once again with her effortlessly cool style.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram to share a candid moment as she prepared for a trip to Chicago, where she’s expected to support her stepmom in a series of public engagements.

Ella, who has become a style icon in her own right, sported a laid-back yet eye-catching ensemble that perfectly encapsulates her quirky, creative spirit.

In the snapshot, Ella is seen giving a thumbs up while perched on a suitcase, ready to hit the road.

The caption, "The time has come," hints at her upcoming travels. Her outfit, however, steals the show.

© Instagram Ella shares quirky outfit

Ella wore a white T-shirt featuring a bold red heart graphic, paired with loose-fitting, vintage-inspired jeans.

Her jeans, which fall just above her Adidas Samba sneakers, gave off a relaxed vibe that is both stylish and comfortable.

© Getty Images Ella Emhoff is known for her fashion sense

Ella’s look was completed with a green baseball cap and oversized glasses, adding a touch of retro flair to her overall aesthetic.

Her accessories were minimal yet statement-making. Ella’s green leather tote bag, casually placed beside her, adds a pop of color to the otherwise neutral outfit.

© Getty Doug Emhoff (from left), Vice President Kamala Harris, Cole Emhoff, Ella Emhoff

This casual yet chic ensemble is just the latest in a series of bold fashion choices that have made Ella a rising star in the fashion world.

Known for her eclectic style and ability to mix high fashion with streetwear, Ella has quickly become a muse for designers and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Her Instagram, where she frequently shares glimpses of her life and style, has amassed a following of over 346,000 fans who eagerly anticipate her next fashion move.

But it's not just her style that's capturing attention. Ella has also been open about her struggles with a spinal condition that required surgery to correct a “hunchback.”

© Instagram Ella Emhoff wore a princess-inspired dress to New York Fashion Week

Last week, she revealed on Instagram that while the surgery was successful, it left her with persistent aches and pains. In a candid post, she asked her followers for their own pain management tips, and the response was overwhelming.

The next day, Ella shared a comprehensive list of the suggestions she received, calling it her "big pain management list."

The spreadsheet, now linked as part of her Instagram story highlights, includes a wide range of pain management techniques and lifestyle changes, from the conventional to the unconventional. Ella was quick to include a disclaimer, stating, “These should not be taken as medical advice i am just a girl tryna feel less pain.”

The list is as eclectic as Ella herself, featuring everything from medical devices and therapies to lifestyle changes and alternative treatments.

Among the most eye-popping recommendations were ketamine infusions, 14-hour sleep marathons, and the use of “mushrooms” as a form of pain relief.

More conventional suggestions included the use of CBD products, yoga, and stretching, all of which have been widely recognized for their pain-relieving benefits.