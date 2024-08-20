Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ella Emhoff sports surprising look as she prepares to support stepmom Kamala Harris
Ella Emhoff smiling

Ella Emhoff sports surprising look as she prepares to support stepmom Kamala Harris

The stepdaughter of VP Kamala is a style icon

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Ella Emhoff, the fashion-forward artist and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, is turning heads once again with her effortlessly cool style. 

The 24-year-old took to Instagram to share a candid moment as she prepared for a trip to Chicago, where she’s expected to support her stepmom in a series of public engagements. 

Ella, who has become a style icon in her own right, sported a laid-back yet eye-catching ensemble that perfectly encapsulates her quirky, creative spirit.

Recommended video

In the snapshot, Ella is seen giving a thumbs up while perched on a suitcase, ready to hit the road. 

The caption, "The time has come," hints at her upcoming travels. Her outfit, however, steals the show. 

Ella shares quirky outfit
Ella shares quirky outfit

Ella wore a white T-shirt featuring a bold red heart graphic, paired with loose-fitting, vintage-inspired jeans. 

Her jeans, which fall just above her Adidas Samba sneakers, gave off a relaxed vibe that is both stylish and comfortable. 

Ella Emhoff wears black bras, a black mesh top, gray suit flared pants, a black leather bag, outside Proenza Schouler, during New York Fashion Week, on September 09, 2023 in New York City.
Ella Emhoff is known for her fashion sense

Ella’s look was completed with a green baseball cap and oversized glasses, adding a touch of retro flair to her overall aesthetic.

Her accessories were minimal yet statement-making. Ella’s green leather tote bag, casually placed beside her, adds a pop of color to the otherwise neutral outfit. 

Doug Emhoff (from left), Vice President Kamala Harris, Cole Emhoff, Ella Emhoff at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC
Doug Emhoff (from left), Vice President Kamala Harris, Cole Emhoff, Ella Emhoff

This casual yet chic ensemble is just the latest in a series of bold fashion choices that have made Ella a rising star in the fashion world. 

Known for her eclectic style and ability to mix high fashion with streetwear, Ella has quickly become a muse for designers and fashion enthusiasts alike. 

Her Instagram, where she frequently shares glimpses of her life and style, has amassed a following of over 346,000 fans who eagerly anticipate her next fashion move.

But it's not just her style that's capturing attention. Ella has also been open about her struggles with a spinal condition that required surgery to correct a “hunchback.” 

Ella Emhoff wore a princess-inspired dress to New York Fashion Week
Ella Emhoff wore a princess-inspired dress to New York Fashion Week

Last week, she revealed on Instagram that while the surgery was successful, it left her with persistent aches and pains. In a candid post, she asked her followers for their own pain management tips, and the response was overwhelming.

The next day, Ella shared a comprehensive list of the suggestions she received, calling it her "big pain management list." 

The spreadsheet, now linked as part of her Instagram story highlights, includes a wide range of pain management techniques and lifestyle changes, from the conventional to the unconventional. Ella was quick to include a disclaimer, stating, “These should not be taken as medical advice i am just a girl tryna feel less pain.”

The list is as eclectic as Ella herself, featuring everything from medical devices and therapies to lifestyle changes and alternative treatments. 

Among the most eye-popping recommendations were ketamine infusions, 14-hour sleep marathons, and the use of “mushrooms” as a form of pain relief. 

More conventional suggestions included the use of CBD products, yoga, and stretching, all of which have been widely recognized for their pain-relieving benefits.

