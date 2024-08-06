Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff reveals sweet bond with Tim Walz as she makes big plans

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have got everyone talking – as well as Kamala's step daughter Ella Emhoff.

The artist, who is dog mom to Jerry, a pup she welcomed in November 2023, reshared a post Minnesota Governor Walz put online only four days ago of his dog Scout enjoying a pup cup, on Stories, and called for a double date.

Walz captioned the post, "summer is for pup cups," and Ella added a series of pictures of Jerry, adding: "This is Jerry's official request to get a pup cup with Scout."

© Instagram Ella Emhoff calls for a pup cup date between her dog and Tim Walz's dog

Scout was a rescue dog that Tim and his wife Gwen welcomed into their home in 2019 when he became Governor.

"I’m excited to announce that Minnesota has a new First Dog! And more importantly, I fulfilled my commitment to get my son a dog if I was elected Governor," Walz wrote.

"We rescued Scout, a three-month-old black Lab mix, from local shelter @midwestanimalrescue. ‪And while our cat, Afton, isn’t happy about sharing the spotlight, we’re thrilled that we were able to rescue our new dog, Scout, and give him a new home in Minnesota.‬"

© Instagram Gus Walz, Gwen Walz and Tim Walz with their dog Scout in 2019

Gus, 18, has also been helping his parents raise their cat Honey, whom they rescued earlier in 2024 after their beloved cat Afton passed.

Hope, Walz' oldest, is 23 and attended Montana State University she now lives in Bozeman, Montana. But Walz has been vocal about how much Hope changed the lives of Walz and his wife Gwen, sharing their IVF journey in February 2024.

"Gwen and I have two beautiful children because of reproductive health care like IVF. This issue is deeply personal to our family and so many others. Don’t let these guys get away with this by telling you they support IVF when their handpicked judges oppose it. Actions speak louder than words, and their actions are clear," he wrote on Facebook when it became clear that Republican officials were planning to ban the treatment that allows hopeful parents to conceive children.

Harris confirmed Walz would be her pick on Tuesday August 6, 2024, beating out other possible contenders such as Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

© Andrew Harnik Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and vice presidential candidate Tim Walz appear on stage together during a campaign event

Walz, 60, had become increasingly popular in the last two weeks, however, due to his varied resume: he joined the National Guard after high school and served in the 1st Battalion, 125th Field Artillery for 24 years.

He then became a high school teacher, taught the football team and led them to a State Championship, and was a faculty advisor for the school's first gay-straight alliance in 1999.

He ran for office in 2006 and became Governor of Minnesota in 2019.

