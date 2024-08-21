Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff supported by fans after sharing new update from DNC

Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, once again proved she's a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world as she made a stylish appearance at the Democratic National Convention this week.

The 25-year-old model and designer, who has rapidly become a style icon, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of herself supporting her stepmother, Kamala, alongside her father, Doug Emhoff, the nation's first-ever Second Gentleman.

In the photo shared on Monday evening, Ella exuded effortless cool in a minimalist ensemble.

Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff walks the runway

She paired a plain white T-shirt with matching dress pants, striking a balance between laid-back and chic.

The look was accessorized with the viral Harris-Waltz camo cap, a nod to her stepmother’s political journey, and clear-rimmed glasses that added a touch of intellectual flair. Notably, Ella’s numerous tattoos were proudly on display, reinforcing her reputation for embracing a non-traditional aesthetic.

© Instagram Ella shares picture of herself supporting stepmom Kamala Harris

Ella’s fans were quick to show their appreciation for her unique style, flooding the comments with praise. “Ella Emhoff is a huge part of my personal style language. Thanks for being yourself,” one admirer gushed. Another fan declared, “Ella Emhoff is the people's princess,” while a third added, “Ella looks amazing tonight.”

Others couldn’t help but admire her cool confidence, with one person noting, “She looks cool as s**t, I don't know what to tell Republicans.” Another fan summed it up perfectly: “Ella Emhoff is the palate cleanser we need. She's dope.”

© Win McNamee Kamala Harris's stepdaughter Ella Emhoff smiles during the first day of the Democratic National Convention

Following her striking monochromatic Helmut Lang look on Monday, Ella continued to impress on the second night of the event, this time opting for a tailored Thom Browne suit as she watched her dad take the stage.

The suit, a navy ensemble featuring Thom Browne’s signature armbands and a subtle checkered pattern, was complemented by a crisp white button-down shirt and a navy tie. The padded shoulders of the blazer added a touch of modern edge to the classic look.

© EVA HAMBACH Ella stuns in cream outfit

Thom Browne has long been a favorite among Democratic figures, with Michelle Obama famously wearing a Thom Browne coat and dress ensemble at President Barack Obama’s second inauguration in 2013. Jill Biden also chose a Thom Browne blazer during the 2020 presidential campaign, and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has frequently been spotted in the designer’s suits.

Ella’s fashion-forward choices and her rising prominence in the industry are no surprise, given her impressive pedigree.

She is the only daughter of Doug and film producer Kerstin Emhoff. After her parents' divorce in 2008, Doug married Kamala Harris in 2014, blending their families and giving Ella a front-row seat to the world of politics.

© Chip Somodevilla Ella Emhoff wears Thom Browne - a favorite among Democratic figures

A graduate of the prestigious Parsons School of Design, Ella has channeled her creativity into various endeavors.

She is the founder of Soft Hands, a company dedicated to fashion, design, and creative consulting. Her love for knitting led her to create a knit club, where she teaches the art of knitting and often shares her intricate knit paintings on Instagram, further cementing her status as a modern-day Renaissance woman.

Ella first caught the fashion world’s attention in January 2021, when she attended Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration wearing a standout Miu Miu coat that instantly went viral. Just a month later, she signed with IMG Models Worldwide, the same agency that represents supermodels like Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Since then, Ella has graced the runways of prestigious brands, including Balenciaga, Adidas by Stella McCartney, Miu Miu, and Proenza Schouler.