Martine McCutcheon shares cryptic post about 'letting go' of love

Martine McCutcheon, 48, was inundated with support from fans after posting a cryptic message on Instagram about "letting go" and "giving them space."

The message read: "Let go. Love them from a distance. Let them figure out their feelings, what they want in life, where they're going, and who they want to be. Focus on yourself and your goals while you're giving them space. And remember, you're not obligated to still be there waiting when they're ready."

The Love Actually actress, who has been married to Jack McManus since 2012, opened up about her "intense week" in the caption and asked her followers to share their stories.

"It’s been an intense week for many reasons and today is about decompressing, refuelling, contemplating all I feel I need to look at and making healthy choices in areas of my life to keep myself aligned, feeling happy whilst evolving but also feeling safe and grounded.

"Have you ever had to do the above (see post) in any kind of friendship or relationship? Did you find it difficult? Or was there an element of peace and relief to know this was the right thing at that moment in time?

"How did you put it in place? Did it help you find the truth of what you /the relationship was? Are you choosing to do this now? Did anything help give you the strength to put the right things in place?

"I’d love to hear your thoughts! I am so grateful to have some beautiful and wise souls follow me on here and I always appreciate learning from your experiences too," she wrote, adding the hashtags "#attractinglovebybeinglove" and "#knowingyourworth."

This was not the only heartfelt message Martine shared; she also took to her Instagram Stories to repost a message stating: "When it doesn't bother you anymore like it used to, that's peace."

In another post, she reshared a video from Looking at Life with Dee in which she read a piece written by Cassie Phillips called 'Let Them' about letting someone go who doesn't appreciate you.

Martine shared her thoughts about the poignant message, stating: "This one has been hard for me. Sometimes, it is very scary to know what someone will do if you 'let them.' But it's the only way of seeing where they are at in life and how they treat you when you 'let them'. It's a tough one but better the truth and handle it now rather than later."

The EastEnders star did not specify how the quotes applied to her life, but it's clear this is an emotive time for her.

Martine McCutcheon's relationship

© Instagram The couple met at a live music venue in Piccadilly

Martine and Jack met on 21 December 2006 at a live music venue in Piccadilly.

Six years later, the Bluebirds star and the singer-songwriter exchanged vows in Lake Como in Italy in September 2012 in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine.

Martine looked stunning in a lace Pronovias wedding dress and floor-length veil which accidentally caught on fire.

When asked about whether she would change anything about her nuptials, the actress told HELLO!: "I wish we'd have practised talking in the microphone because my husband set my veil on fire when he put the microphone down on the table, then I had to reach over the candelabra to reach the microphone and get it.

"And you literally see someone's hands in the video, like putting out the fire on my veil. So I wish we'd gone through the vows."

During an appearance on The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show, Martrine described their destination wedding as "full on" and said she was "petrified" of having a disagreement with the mafia.

"We were like, ‘We’d love fireworks’ and [the wedding planners] were like, ‘Yeah, you need to make a donation to the lake’. It’s a donation, like to the mafia. We had to pay them so many hidden costs.

"It was like, ‘So, you want to have boats in this part of the lake? Ok, you have to make a donation'. This wasn’t hundreds, it was thousands."

Jack refused to make another "donation" on their wedding day after finding out the couple had sold their pictures to a magazine. She said: "I went, 'Oh my god, there’s going to be a dead horse’s head in our bed!' I was petrified. I was like, 'Don’t stand your ground now, Jack please be quiet'. But he wouldn’t make another donation."

Second wedding

© Instagram Martine and her husband Jack share son Rafferty

The couple marked their tenth anniversary by holding a secret vow renewal with their son Rafferty at the five-star Beaverbrook hotel in September 2022.

"We renewed our vows with Rafferty which was wonderful and intimate, and one of the best days of my life. It was gorgeous. It wasn't big, it wasn't showy, it was so lovely," she exclusively told HELLO!.

