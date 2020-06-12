Robert Lindsay reveals behind-the-scenes My Family outtakes for the first time My Family is currently being aired once again on BBC One

Fans are loving that My Family are back on their screens while new TV shows are running low thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown. The series, which originally aired from 2000 to 2011, followed a dysfunctional family, including stars Robert Lindsay, Zoe Wanamaker and Kris Marshall, as they lived together under the same roof. As a treat for fans, BBC One has released the never-before-seen outtakes, and it looks like Robert has reprised his role as Ben Harper to introduce the hilarious clips.

WATCH: My Family outtakes

Speaking to the camera from his home, Robert said: "Hi there! Well, here we all are, in our homes, safe and sound... with our family. What could be better?" Distracted by a television in the background, he then shouts: "Turn that down!" He is then hilariously interrupted over and over again while his son shouts from him, someone starts vacuuming upstairs, and his wife telling him off.

My Family has been back on our screens

Kris Marshall recently opened up about whether there would be more episodes of the popular show. Chatting on Good Morning Britain, he said: "Part of the issue that the reason the series worked in the first place was because it was a family - and while they're still a family - but now the children have grown up, I'm not sure how it would work... It's amazing watching it back, even though it's a bit like watching a time-travelling portal, but it's amazing to see how it stands up. Never say never, if the scripts are good and if the opportunity came along, never say never!"

