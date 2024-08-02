Susan Lucci opens the doors into her lavish $4 million Long Island mansion in new video

Susan Lucci has spent her life living in New York's Long Island, and now has given fans a glimpse into her Garden City home filled with coastal charm.

The All My Children actress revealed that she had discovered an old invitation from the Television Academy inviting her to attend the 1978 Daytime Emmys where she was nominated that year.

As she read the letter out loud in the video shared with fans, the 77-year-old sat at what appeared to be a craft table in her living room. Behind her was a spiral staircase with gorgeous wooden spindles and a black and white-pattern carpet, while a white sofa and large blue armchair matched the Hamptons design style throughout.

Garden City is an hour east of Manhattan, where All My Children previously filmed before production moved to California. The home, purchased in 1978, is now worth almost $4 million according to Zillow.

A 6,297 square foot house on a one acre lot at the end of a cul-de-sac, the home was thought to have been purchased for less than $300,000 when Susan first married her husband Hubert.

They wed in 1969, and were married for 53 years, and it was Hubert who encouraged them to move back to Long Island, where they moved into the six-bedroom 1927 Georgian Colonial and raised their two children, Lisa and Andreas.

© Mark Mainz Hubert Huber and wife Susan Lucci at "An Evening of Music from Guys and Dolls" in 2004

Past videos and pictures shared by Susan also reveal the home has gorgeous exterior shutters, colonial columns on the front porch, and a welcoming bench.

Famously, Susan was nominated for 19 Daytime Emmy Awards before she finally won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 1999.

© Kevin Winter Susan accepts a "Lifetime Achievement Award" from Shemar Moore onstage during the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards

She was also honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023, and in an emotional speech she thanked the Academy, her family and fans, as well as her late husband Hubert who died in November 2022.

"The icing on the cake for me tonight is that my son Andreas is with me," Susan concluded her speech. "It means so much to me to have you here with me, honey. I feel your dad's presence here with us, and I thank my husband Helmet Huber because he had everything to do with me standing here tonight and receiving this incredible award."