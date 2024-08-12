Today's Dylan Dreyer has to pause filming as she gets tongue tied, leaving crew in hysterics

Dylan Dreyer delighted fans on Monday's Today Show as she returned to the NBC program following time away from New York City.

And during this time away, the children's author was indeed busy, enjoying both a vacation and working holiday - which proved to be quite eventful!

The Third Hour anchor took to Instagram just before returning to work on Today to share some backstage footage of herself recording the latest series of Earth Odyssey for NBC.

Dylan Dreyer can't stop laughing as she attempts to read her autocue

In the footage, which can be viewed above, Dylan got rather tongue tied as she tried to read the autocue, laughing during each take, much to the amusement of her crew members who could be heard giggling behind the camera.

After sharing the footage on Instagram, fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "I'll be watching this show for years.. You always do a great job!! Good to see a blooper," while another wrote, with reference to Dylan's lines: "'Can freeze without dying?' I couldn't keep a straight face either! So funny." A third added: "It doesn't help that your crew was laughing, no help!"

Dylan Dreyer returned to the Today Show on Monday following her time away

Dylan filmed Earth Odyssey in LA, and also spent time in Turks and Caicos, with her husband Brian Fichera and their three children, Calvin, seven, Oliver, four, and Rusty, two, as well as Brian's extended family.

The popular TV star spoke about her travels upon her return to the Third Hour on Monday, telling co-stars Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin: "I missed you guys."

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer with her husband Brian Fichera during their family vacation

She added: "I was working hard, hardly working more like it!" she joked after being asked how her trip was.

"We went on a big family vacation first, I actually did work a little bit. We had Earth Odyssey being filmed in LA... then we were in Turks and Caicos with our whole family, a big annual trip that we do every year, there's like 16 of us."

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer with her three sons on the beach

She went on to share a heartwarming memory from the vacation involving her youngest son Rusty."I will say every morning with the boys... I'm not home in the mornings and I was so blessed. And Rusty started crawling into bed with us and he would just put his hands on my face and give me kisses all morning. It was the best thing in the world."

© Instagram The Today Show star had the best time off work

Dylan adores being a mom and often shares relatable parenting content on social media, giving an insight into her busy life raising three young sons in Manhattan.

The star's oldest son Calvin even has his own segment on Today - Cooking with Cal, having shown an interest in cooking from a young age.

© Instagram Dylan and her husband with their young family

The little boy features in at-home videos helping Dylan cook various meals in the kitchen. The family are now focusing on gluten-free recipes following Calvin's diagnosis with celiac disease last year.

