Jennifer Hudson delights fans with much-awaited news: 'The wait is almost over'

Jennifer Hudson has had an exciting summer, which has included a trip to Paris for the Olympic Games, and celebrating her son David's 15th birthday.

However, fans have missed seeing fresh episode of her popular talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, which has ran repeats during the last few weeks.

The EGOT winner delighted fans over the weekend though, after revealing that series three was coming very soon, and shared a preview clip with what to expect from the upcoming episodes, which kick off on September 16.

Jennifer Hudson and Common confirm their relationship

She wrote: "The wait is almost over! Season 3 premieres September 16! Mark your calendars and stay tuned for more updates. You won’t want to miss this season!"

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "Excited the show is back congratulations," while another wrote: "Awww I’m so excited can’t wait to see beautiful Jennifer back on TV." A third added: "Congratulations, I love this happy place!"

The award-winning singer, 42, has been on air since September 2022, and she also works as an executive producer on it.

It's been nominated for several awards too, including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series at this year's Daytime Emmy Awards.

© Chris Millard The Jennifer Hudson Show will soon be getting a third season

The program runs five days a week and features a star-studded guest list each day, along with real life stories and music.

Jennifer's known for being warm and engaging with her guests and often shares glimpses into her personal life on the show too.

© Instagram Jennifer with her son David

It's been an exciting time for Jennifer in her personal life this year too, as in January, she confirmed her romance with Common, after months of speculation concerning their relationship.

The 52-year-old recently spoke about his relationship with Jennifer on The Breakfast Club, revealing that he wouldn't be against marrying her.

© Getty Images Jennifer has been dating Common for over a year

He said that the singer had turned him into the "marrying type," saying: "If I'm going to get married, it's to her. That's simple as that."

He added: "This is definitely – with all due respect to all the women I've dated 'cause it's all love – but this is a really healthy and beautiful relationship. When you're with somebody who's from where you're from, it's a different kind of connection, too."

Jennifer loves having her own chat show

Common appeared on Jennifer's chat show back in January, where they confirmed their romance."I'm in a relationship with one of the most beautiful people I've ever met in life," he said with pride.

"She's smart, she loves god, she has something real down-to-earth about her, she's talented."While he didn't refer to Jennifer by name, he made it abundantly clear who he was discussing: "But I set my standard kind of high because she had to have an EGOT, she had to win an Oscar on her first movie, she had to get her own talk show."

© The Jennifer Hudson Show JHud with her boyfriend on her show

He added: "This relationship is a happy place for me. For me, it's one of those things where I found where seeing her happy actually makes me really happy," the Selma actor continued. "I'm very grateful. I thank God every day and I'm just letting God guide this relationship."

