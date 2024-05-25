I Dream of Jeannie star Barbara Eden, 92, is all smiles for rare outing with friends

I Dream of Jeannie star Barbara Eden was full of smiles as she was pictured with friends this week enjoying lunch.

The 92-year-old, who has rarely been pictured in recent years, was seen leaving a Los Angeles restaurant with her friends as she wore a bright cherry red blazer and tailored black pants with a small wedge heel.

She accessorized with a bright blue and gold choker and matching earrings, and the spry actress was seen walking to her car with her black bag clutched under her arm.

© GARRETT PRESS/MEGA Barbara Eden looks youthful at 92 as she leaves lunch with pals almost 60 years after starring in iconic sitcom 'I Dream of Jeannie'

Barbara played the title character in the hit NBC comedy from 1965 to 1970 which became an instant hit with viewers. The fantasy series followed Jeannie, a 2000-year-old genie who was rescued from a bottle (and a deserted island) by a U.S. astronaut. She becomes his slave but unlike other genies she has no three-wishes-only rule so uses her magic whenever she chooses,

It ran for five seasons and had two spin-off films.

Barbara also found fame in projects including opposite Elvis Presley in Flaming Star (1960), and the 1961 film Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea.

© GARRETT PRESS/MEGA Barbara cut a glamorous figure in a cherry red blazer and slim black pants

She began her television career with appearances on The Johnny Carson Show in the late 1950s and on various other series, such as Burke's Law. By 1957, she was starring in the comedy TV series How to Marry a Millionaire.

After I Dreamed Of Jeannie, she appeared opposite Larry Hagman, who played her husband Tony in the series, in his 1980S hit show Dallas, and they also reunited in the early 2000s to perform the hit Broadway play Love Letters.

Barbara was married to Michael Ansara between 1958–1974, Charles Fegert for five years between 1977–1982, and Jon Eicholtz, whom she wed in 1991.

Her son Matthew died in 2001 after a heroin overdose. "He won a lot of battles,” Barbara said at the time of her son. “But he lost his personal war.”

She went on to help other parents recognize the signs of drug abuse.

© NBC Barbara Eden in character as Jeannie in I Dream of Jeannie

"He was in and out of rehab for the next 14 years. And even though Mike and I had been divorced for ages, we went through a lot of it together with him. We saw doctors and counselors and attended Al-Anon meetings. We got a crash course in drug abuse," she told People in 2002.

"One thing we learned was that Matthew had started using drugs when he was only 10. We were living in the San Fernando Valley then, and I had no idea that one of our neighbors was growing pot and smoking it with the kids in the neighborhood. They were hippies with money who probably thought what they were doing was cool. For what they did, I’d happily kill them."

In 2021 Barbara released her children's book Barbara and the Djinn, which follows "a young girl's trip into a mysterious and magical book that transports her to places her imagination could have only dreamed of".