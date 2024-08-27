Inside Mariah Carey’s complex family tragedy and fragile relationships with late parents, sister and lesser-known brother

Mariah CareyMariah Carey, the legendary songstress known for her incredible vocal range and dazzling career, has often been in the spotlight for her music and personal life.

However, behind the glitz and glamour lies a deeply personal story filled with both love and heartbreak. On Monday, August 26, 2024, Mariah shared the devastating news that her mother, Patricia, and her estranged sister, Alison, both passed away on the same day over the weekend.

This tragic coincidence marks a poignant moment in the complex family history of one of the world’s most famous divas. HELLO! looks into Mariah's complex family tragedy and fragile relationships with late parents, sister and lesser-known brother...

Patricia Carey: Bonds of betrayal and beauty

Born on February 15, 1937, Patricia Carey was not just the mother of a global superstar; she was an accomplished opera singer and vocal coach who once graced the stages of New York City. Patricia’s talent and passion for music undoubtedly influenced Mariah’s own path to stardom, but their relationship was far from simple.

Mariah has been candid about the complexities of her relationship with her mother. In her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, she described their bond as one of "betrayal and beauty"—a mixture of love, abandonment, sacrifice, and survival. “Ours is a story of betrayal and beauty. Of love and abandonment. Of sacrifice and survival,” Mariah wrote, reflecting the emotional highs and lows that defined their connection.

Despite the challenges, she acknowledged Patricia’s efforts in raising her, dedicating the memoir with the words, "And to Pat, my mother, who, through it all, I do believe actually did the best she could. I will love you the best I can, always."

The news of Patricia’s passing came with an additional layer of tragedy as Mariah revealed that her sister Alison had also died on the same day. "My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend," Mariah shared through a heartfelt statement. "Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day." The singer expressed her gratitude for the time she spent with her mother in the final days, saying, "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed."

Patricia’s influence on Mariah’s career was profound. The mother-daughter duo even collaborated on Mariah’s 2010 Christmas album, showcasing the deep musical roots that ran in the family. Yet, the relationship was never without its difficulties, and Mariah’s reflections in her memoir offer a glimpse into the emotional complexity that defined their bond.

Alison Carey: A sister estranged

Mariah’s relationship with her sister, Alison, was similarly fraught. Alison’s life was marked by struggles, and their relationship became increasingly strained over the years. In her memoir, Mariah noted that it was "emotionally and physically safer for me not to have any contact" with Alison, indicating the depth of the issues between them. Despite the distance and the lack of contact, the news of Alison’s death, coinciding with their mother’s, adds a layer of sorrow to the already painful loss.

While Patricia and Alison’s causes of death have not been publicly disclosed, the simultaneous loss of both women represents a significant chapter closing in Mariah’s life—one that is likely filled with mixed emotions of grief and reflection.

Morgan Carey: The brother left behind

Mariah Carey also has a brother, Morgan, who has had his share of the spotlight, albeit in a different way. Before Mariah’s meteoric rise to fame, Morgan was known as a celebrity fitness trainer, and he even dabbled in music production. However, their sibling relationship has not been without its tensions.

In March 2021, Morgan reportedly sued Mariah over the content of her 2020 memoir, claiming that she damaged his reputation through what he described as "malicious falsehoods." The lawsuit highlighted the ongoing friction within the Carey family, though the majority of Morgan’s claims were eventually dismissed by a judge.

Alfred Roy Carey: A father in the shadows

Mariah’s father, Alfred Roy Carey, was another significant figure in her life, though their relationship was also marked by periods of estrangement. Born on October 23, 1929, in New York City, Alfred grew up in challenging circumstances that shaped his desire for discipline and freedom. After serving in the military, he moved to Brooklyn Heights and became something of a “hipster,” as Mariah described in her memoir.

Their relationship was initially close, with Mariah eagerly anticipating their weekly Sunday visits, which often featured an elaborate Italian feast that Alfred would prepare. However, as Mariah’s career took off, those visits became less frequent. “Music, as a career, was not logical to him,” Mariah explained, noting that their weekly dates became more “sporadic” as she pursued her dreams.

Despite the growing distance between them, Mariah and Alfred managed to mend their relationship in the months leading up to his death on July 4, 2002, from a rare form of bile duct cancer. Mariah has since honored her father’s legacy in various ways, including penning an emotional tribute to him on her album Charmbracelet.

In the song “Sunflowers for Alfred Roy,” Mariah sings about finding peace and forgiveness in their relationship: “Please be at peace father / I'm at peace with you / Bitterness isn't worth clinging to / After all the anguish we've all been through.”