Mariah Carey makes rare remark about teen twins Moroccan and Monroe, 13 — and if they're as 'bad or evil' as her

Mariah Carey may be the Queen of Christmas, but she's also queen of "dem babies," those being her twins Moroccan and Monroe, shared with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

The 13-year-olds are slowly making their own way into the spotlight, having joined their famous mom, 55, on stage in the past and starting their own individual social media accounts recently as well.

In a new interview with E! News, the songbird supreme shared a bit of insight into what her twins are really like away from the spotlight, and whether they take after her in any way.

While marveling over how the twins were already full blown teenagers at 13, she joked: "Now, normally I would say, 'Here's the thing, I'm eternally 12,' so I don't even know how it's possible."

When asked if they were as mischievous in any way as she was as a teenager, the "One Sweet Day" singer lovingly opined: "I love them so much. They're really good kids, you know what I mean?"

"I don't think that they're bad or evil in any way like I was. They're really good kids and they're very smart and they're funny — and, you know, I'm the mommy."

On her own parenting style, and whether she's the "cool mom" her fans believe her to be, she added: "Am I mean? No. Am I lenient? Probably. Because I don't want to be that person that's like the bleak one in the crowd and they don't want to be around me or something."

Mariah mentioned, however, that they were interested in seeing her perform at her ongoing Las Vegas residency, although wasn't entirely sure whether that was of their own volition or otherwise.

"They did want to come see the show the other night," she told the outlet. "But, you know, I didn't know if they really wanted to come or if it was somebody else saying it. You never know!"

In a previous interview with Us Weekly, Mariah commented on her approach as a mom, saying: "I'm going to have to quote Mean Girls and be, like, 'I'm not a regular mom. I'm a cool mom.' There are no rules in this house."

"No, there are rules in this house, that's the difference. Like, I want to be that — I don't like being the bad guy, I have to say. I really don't, like, I hate that more than anything. So, you know, I do want to be, like, 'I'm not really a mom, I'm a cool mom.' But you’re never a cool mom, like, you just never are."

The twins turned 13 on May 1, and their parents each took to social media with sweet tributes, with Mariah also helping them launch their Instagram profiles (which she does manage). Nick shared a dedication to the two that also included snippets from the party he hosted for them, separate from Mariah's.

"Can't believe 13 years ago I was blessed with the greatest gift of becoming a father!!" the father-of-12 penned. "God has truly had his hand on the lives of two of the most loving, kind, intelligent and well balanced humans I have ever witnessed!"