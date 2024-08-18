Mariah Carey's teenage twins give surprising glimpse of life at family home — photos

Mariah Carey's twins are all grown up, and appear to be ready to step into the public eye!

Though the "Fantasy" singer's twins, Moroccan and Monroe, are no strangers to the spotlight, and have even joined their mom on stage, following their recent milestone 13th birthday, the now teenagers have stepped into the spotlight in a different way: with their own Instagram accounts.

The twins, whose dad is Nick Cannon, launched their own Instagram accounts back in April, and both have now shared a candid glimpse into what their summer vacation has been like.

Over the weekend, Moroccan and Monroe, whose parents have affectionately nicknamed "Roc and Roe," shared separate photo dumps with candid pics giving rare insight into their personalities and interests.

Monroe herself shared an ode to Los Angeles, including photos of her pup resting by her side at home, a sweet photo of her brother with cat ears, another of him looking cool as ever in a white t-shirt and cargo jeans, plus a glimpse of a visit with friends to LA favorite Erewhon, where they got one of their famed celebrity smoothies.

Moroccan also shared a photo dump, including selfies with his twin sister, photos of hangouts with friends, plus a snap of his dad Nick working on an electric piano keyboard.

© Instagram The twins turned 13 in April

For the twins' birthday back on April 30, their dad hosted a western-themed birthday party in their honor. Sharing photos on Instagram of the celebrations at the time, he wrote: "Can't believe 13 years ago I was blessed with the greatest gift of becoming a father!!" adding: "God has truly had his hand on the lives of two of the most loving, kind, intelligent and well balanced humans I have ever witnessed!"

He continued: "Thank you for teaching [me] how to love everyday and thank you for letting me be your dad!" and concluded: "I'm going to eventually get it right, I promise!! Now let's get back to partying! I love you Roc and Roe!! Happy Birthday!!!"

© Instagram The two shared a glimpse of their life in LA

Prior to the milestone, Nick had reflected on their next chapter while speaking with People in January. "It's crazy, man. I was just talking to them about that," he said, noting: "13! That's a big age, too. I remember that age like it was yesterday."

© Instagram Moroccan included a snap of his dad

He also shared: "Then you think in five more years they'll be college students and adults, and it's like, 'Whoa. Wow.' Time flies like crazy."

© Instagram Their dad Nick hosted a western-themed birthday bash for them

"You scroll through your iPhone and they send you those photos like, 'This was three years ago today,' and you are like, 'Yo, I thought that was last week,'" he joked. "You just see the growth just right before your eyes."

In addition to Moroccan and Monroe, Nick, who was married to Mariah from 2008 to 2016, has welcomed ten other children with five other women.