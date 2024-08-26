Mariah Carey shares devastated reaction as she mourns death of both mom and sister on the same day

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mariah Carey shares devastated reaction as she mourns double family loss on the same day
The "One Sweet Day" singer also has an older brother, Morgan Carey

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
It's a tragic day for Mariah Carey's family, as the singer has revealed that in a shocking turn of events, she happened to lose both her mother and her sister on the same day this past weekend.

The singer, 55, shared in a statement that her mother Patricia had passed away at the age of 87, and her older sister Alison also died on the same day at the age of 62. The cause of their deaths remains unknown.

"My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," Mariah told People.

"I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed," she continued. "I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

More to come…

