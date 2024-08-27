Hailey Bieber shares first adorable post since welcoming baby boy

Hailey Bieber has baby fever!

© @haileybieber Instagram Hailey Bieber's first post since giving birth

The new mom took to Instagram for the first time since her husband Justin Bieber announced the arrival of their son Jack Blues Bieber. Certainly, as Hailey took to her Instagram Stories, she had one thing on her mind: the beautiful nature of giving birth.

Hailey, 27, shared a clip from The Land Before Time on the photo-sharing app, in which the dinosaurs Littlefoot, Cera and Ducky were born. The first dinosaur cracked from its egg in an adorable way.

Her post comes as Justin revealed the birth of their firstborn on Instagram, sharing a photo of their son's little foot with the caption: "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER."

© Instagram Hailey and her baby bump

Hailey's fingers could be seen in the photo, perfectly manicured as they wrapped around the little one's swaddled leg. Reportedly, Justin played a role in selecting her nail art, as her manicurist told Vogue: "Justin has been choosing Hailey’s nail design lately and it was his request."

Many fans were surprised that the couple chose such a normal name for their son amid the number of stars opting for more unique monikers. But it seems there is actually quite a sweet reason for the name 'Jack'.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber

Justin and Hailey named their newborn after the "Baby" singer's father, Jeremy Bieber, whose middle name is Jack. They also paid homage to his father in another way. By giving their son the initials 'JB', Justin's son follows in his own, his father's, and his two half-siblings' footsteps.

WATCH: Hailey Bieber's Baby Bump Evolution

The singer's half-sister is called Jazmyn Bieber, while his half-brother is called Jaxon Bieber. They are born from the father's relationship with ex Erin Wagner.

Responding to being a grandfather, Jeremy Bieber took to Instagram to tweet the word "Papa".

© Instagram Hailey's pregnancy style

Meanwhile, Justin's mom Pattie Mallette, 49, seemed over the moon about the joyous news, responding to her son's post: "OH MY HEART," adding: "WELCOME BABY JACK!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!"

She then added: "THANK THE LORD[,] WHAT A MIRACLE!"

© Instagram The couple are first time parents

Pattie also tweeted: "CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey," tagging her daughter-in-law. "I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!" This was retweeted by Hailey's dad Stephen Baldwin, who added: "Amen, Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family."

Hailey and Justin got engaged in 2018, before marrying in a star-studded wedding in September 2019. The couple reportedly renewed their vows ahead of the model's pregnancy announcement.