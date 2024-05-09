Hailey Bieber is pregnant! See her adorable announcement with husband Justin Bieber

Congratulations are in order for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, they are officially about to become parents!

The couple, who first tied the knot in 2018, announced that they were expecting their first child together with a photoshoot shared on Instagram.

In the photos and videos, the Rhode founder is seen wearing a lace dress, highlighting her growing bump while posing for photos with her husband out on a field.

WATCH: Hailey Bieber announces her pregnancy with husband Justin Bieber

In announcing their pregnancy, the pair also revealed that they seemingly renewed their vows, and one of the videos sees Hailey wearing a lace veil, standing in front of Justin as someone officiates an intimate ceremony that appears to be only between the two of them.

The comments section under the post, which garnered over a million likes in less than thirty minutes, was quickly flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and celebrity friends alike, with Kendall Jenner writing: "Ahhh here come the tears again," as her sister Kim Kardashian added: "I love you guys soooo much!!!" plus Chrissy Teigen also wrote: "EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!! You are going to be an amazing amazing mommy oh boy get ready!!! So exciting so happy for you both!!"

Almost as soon as Hailey and Justin got married six years ago, the two were quickly marred with pregnancy rumors and questions about when they would start a family.

Hailey candidly reacted to the never-ending chatter in an interview with GQ last year, where she shared: "Recently, everybody was like, 'Oh, my God, she's pregnant,' and that's happened to me multiple times before," adding: "There is something that's disheartening about, 'Damn, I can't be bloated one time and not be pregnant?' It would be a lie if I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I don't give a [expletive].'"

MORE: Justin Bieber's secret $16m golf course Coachella hideaway for wife Hailey

MORE: Hailey Bieber reveals she is 'unwell' over unrecognizable photo of husband Justin Bieber

Though she said at the time motherhood was something she "looks forward to," she also maintained it would be a "private, intimate thing," for her and her family.

© Matt Baron/Shutterstock Hailey and Justin started dating in 2018, the year they got married

"It's something that's going to come when it comes. And it's just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people [expletive] care," she said.

MORE: Justin Bieber's 'absolutely necessary' rule with wife Hailey Bieber at $25m home

© Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock The two, pictured above in 2011, have known each other since 2009

"Let me do what I want to do with my body, and you guys can do what you want to do with your body – and let's just let it be that."

She ultimately emphasized: "When there comes a day that that is true, you – as in the internet – will be the last to know."