Hailey Bieber welcomes first child with Justin Bieber — see precious first photo and name!

Hailey Bieber has given birth! The Rhode founder's husband Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share the first photo of their precious newborn.

The 27-year-old entrepreneur and the 30-year-old singer shared photo of their newborn baby's foot, revealing they welcomed a baby boy, named Jack Blues Bieber.

WATCH: Hailey Bieber's baby bump evolution in photos

This is the couple's first child. They tied the knot in 2018 and renewed their vows ahead of announcing the pregnancy earlier this year.



"WELCOME HOME," Justin wrote, and added the song "Burning" by Tems.

© Instagram The couple welcomed a baby boy named Jack

Justin and Hailey's love story

Harking back to 2009, the Biebers' love story is a beacon of hope for all superfans. Hailey's dad, actor Stephen Baldwin, arranged for his daughter to enjoy a meet and greet backstage with her pop idol Justin during an appearance on the TODAY show.

Little did Justin know that he had met his future wife that day. At the time, the pair posed for a photo and went their separate ways.

© Instagram The pair first met backstage at a fan meet and greet in 2009 when Hailey was 14 and Justin was 16

"I didn't think about it in any kind of way except for the fact that he was cute. Everybody had a crush on him," Hailey has since said.

Justin went on to date fellow pop star Selena Gomez; the pair were romantically linked from December 2009 until April 2014, and officially called it quits in October 2014.

The 'Baby' hit-maker sent the internet into meltdown when he posed for a kissing photo with Hailey to ring in the New Year in 2015.

Bieber and Hailey had an on/off relationship until they rekindled things in 2018

The pair had a "very dramatic" split in 2016, leaving Justin free to try again with Selena from October 2017 until March 2018.

A church conference in Miami in 2018 saw Hailey and Justin rekindle their romance and by July of the same year, they were engaged.

© MediaPunch/Shutterstock The Biebers have become parents for the first time



The lovebirds wed just three months later in a private New York ceremony, before hosting a lavish, star-studded wedding in September 2019.

MORE: Hailey Bieber reveals reason she's 'not super close' to famous family as birth of first child approaches

© Photo: Instagram The couple wed in 2018 following a whirlwind engagement and threw a star-studded wedding party in 2019

The South Carolina nuptials, widely regarded as some of the most stylish and A-list in recent years, featured the likes of Kris Jenner, Jaden Smith and Usher on the guest list.

Hailey was a vision in a custom Virgil Abloh wedding gown, inscribed with the words: "till death do us part".

Hailey's pregnancy journey

Hailey has revived pregnancy fashion with her incredible bump-displaying fits this year.

Whether she was rocking off-duty looks or dressing to impress in designer crop tops and sheer lace dresses, the star proved she was the It-girl of baby bump-dressing, just like Rihanna before her.

Rhode Beauty founder Hailey nailed pregnancy style to perfection

The beauty guru announced her pregnancy in March when she was six months along, opting to share the news alongside beautiful vow renewal photos with Justin.

She told W magazine she was finding it hard to keep the news private, explaining: "I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn't feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life."

MORE: Hailey and Justin Bieber's bedroom for baby Bieber at $20m mansion

Hailey opened up about the seemingly never-ending questions and speculation from fans about her plans to start a family in an interview with GQ.

She explained: "Recently, everybody was like, 'Oh, my God, she's pregnant,' and that's happened to me multiple times before.

© Instagram The fashion-obsessed pair have always wanted to start a family

"There is something that's disheartening about, 'Damn, I can't be bloated one time and not be pregnant?' It would be a lie if I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I don't give a [expletive].'"

As for Justin, the former YouTube sensation has always been vocal about his desire to have children. Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the singer confessed he was keen to have a big family.

MORE: Hailey Bieber's dad Stephen Baldwin says he's 'staying positive' after her revelation about their relationship

"I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out. I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do. ... I think she wants to have a few," he said.

© Instagram 'Baby' hit-maker Justin previously said he was waiting for Hailey to be ready for kids

RELATED: Hailey Bieber's $600k engagement ring from husband Justin is a 'true spectacle'

After being quizzed what they were waiting for, Justin said: "There’s not really an issue."

He elaborated: "But I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think ... she's just not ready yet. And that's okay."