Why Justin & Hailey Bieber chose surprisingly normal name for newborn son Jack

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are now the proud parents of a baby boy after they announced his arrival on August 23.

The new parents revealed that they have named their son, Jack Blues Bieber, and the moniker has a sweet meaning behind it.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Hailey Bieber's bump evolution

Instead of opting for a unique 'showbiz' name, the couple decided to give their son a surprisingly normal name that carries sentimental meaning.

Justin and Hailey named their newborn after the "Peaches" singer's father, Jeremey Bieber, whose middle name is Jack.

It also appears that Justin has stuck with family tradition by giving his son the initials 'JB', like himself, his dad, and two of his half-siblings on his father's side.

Justin’s half-sister is Jazmyn Bieber, 16, while his half-brother is Jaxon Bieber, 14. They were born during Jeremy's relationship with his ex Erin Wagner.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey gave fans a glimpse at their son Jack

Jazmyn is the eldest of Justin's half-siblings and he was 14 when she was born. Justin and Jasmyn share a close bond, and he immediately took on the role of protective older brother.

When Jazmyn turned 14, Justin sweetly said: "Can't believe I'm saying this but Happy 14th birthday to the sweetest, most beautiful, precious, little sis a brother could ask for!!"

© Instagram Justin and Hailey are first-time parents

Justin and Jaxon are also close. When Jaxon turned 12, Justin said: "I sit here and look at all of these photos and I'm reminded of how much I love you my precious little bro."

He added: "I am so proud of you. I can't believe you are 12 years old! You are such an amazing, sweet, handsome, special boy and I'm honored to be your big brother."

Justin also has a younger half-sister, Bay, five, whom his dad shares with his wife Chelsey, and a stepsister, Ally, 17, Chelsey's daughter from a previous relationship.

© Instagram Justin named his son Jack after his dad, Jeremy Jack Bieber

Justin and Hailey shared the first glimpse of baby Jack on Friday, posting a sweet close-up shot of his foot alongside the caption: "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER."

After announcing the arrival of his son, Justin's mom Pattie Mallette tweeted: "CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!"

Hailey’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, reshared Pattie's tweet, adding: "Amen, Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family."

© Instagram Hailey and Justin did not share Jack's birthdate

Hailey announced her pregnancy in March when she was six months along, opting to share the news alongside beautiful vow renewal photos with Justin.

She told W magazine she was finding it hard to keep the news private, explaining: "I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn't feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life."

© @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey revealed her pregnancy during a surprise vow renewal

Justin has always been vocal about his desire to have children. Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the singer confessed he was keen to have a big family.

"I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out. I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do. ... I think she wants to have a few," he said.

