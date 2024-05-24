Hailey Bieber glows in latest photos with Justin Bieber as he seemingly responds to criticism

Since Hailey Bieber announced her pregnancy, she has been glowing as she showed off her baby bump - and it looks like she and Justin are closer than ever.

The "Baby" singer shared photos of his wife showing off her baby bump in a black sheer mesh top and leather jacket, for a cool prospective mom look that she paired with sunglasses. He shared another blurry photo of her.

The photo carousel showed a number of casual photos of Justin from what looked like a trip to Japan, as he and Hailey posed in front of Takashi Murakami's golden flower statue in Kyoto. The Rhode skincare mogul opted for a casual fit, with a cropped white t-shirt, baggy pants and a hooded jacket, while Justin crouched below her in a puffa body warmer and cap.

Justin captioned the photo: "They wish baby, they wish", a cryptic phrase from the musician who usually offers no caption for his snaps on Instagram. Typically, the singer only credits his photographers when sharing photos on the app.

© Instagram Photo shared by Hailey Bieber on Instagram May 14, 2024, showing off her bare baby bump for the first time since announcing she was expecting her first child with Justin Bieber.

Some fans took Justin's message to suggest he was responding to criticism.

"My guy is shutting the haters down", one Belieber wrote. Another added: "Exactly they wish they were THIS happy."

One fan responded to criticism on the couple's behalf: "This picture hasn’t even been up half an hour and I can already see people being nasty about an unborn child in the comments."

"It’s absolutely outrageous that you feel like you have the right to do that. Leave her alone. !!!! You guys are just jealous that it’s not you or your fave. Hailey has a right to be happy now leave her be", they wrote.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber

More generally, fans couldn't help but comment on how beautiful Hailey looked.

"She’s the hottest mama", one fan wrote. Another concurred: "Hailey is the most beautiful woman I have ever seen in life".

The couple revealed they were expecting a baby on May 9 with an adorable video showing the duo kissing and posing. Hailey wore white lace as she held her baby bump in the photos.