Shania Twain's husband Frédéric Thiébaud posts loving birthday tribute as singer turns 59

Shania Twain’s birthday was nothing short of magical, thanks to a heartfelt tribute from her adoring husband, Frédéric Thiébaud.

As the legendary Man! I Feel Like a Woman! singer celebrated her 59th birthday on Wednesday, August 28, her devoted partner of over a decade took to Instagram to shower her with love in the sweetest way possible.

Frédéric, the charming Swiss businessman who has stood by Shania’s side through thick and thin, shared a cozy photo of the couple, all smiles as they cuddled up on a boat, their happiness palpable.

Alongside the candid snapshot, Frédéric penned a heartwarming message: “Happy birthday to this amazing human being @shaniatwain.”

The simplicity and sincerity of his words spoke volumes about the deep bond they share. Shania, ever the queen of country pop and romance, responded to her husband’s loving gesture with a flurry of heart emojis, expressing her joy in the most Shania-esque way possible.

Shania, who has never been one to shy away from the spotlight, also marked her special day with a post of her own.

On her Instagram, the You’re Still The One icon shared a vibrant compilation of clips from her electrifying Las Vegas residency, Come on Over, held at Planet Hollywood’s Bakkt Theater.

Set, fittingly, to her empowering anthem Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” the video was a celebration of her incredible career and the love she continues to receive from fans worldwide.

In her caption, Shania exuded confidence and joy, writing, “Today is my birthday and I’m feeling like a badass queen!”

She continued, “Thank you for all the love and birthday messages, I love you guys! AND I can’t wait to celebrate with you all in Vegas this week. Who’s coming out to a show? Let’s go totally crazy and have a s--- kicking time!!” Her excitement was contagious, and it was clear that Shania was ready to embrace her special day surrounded by the music, fans, and energy that have defined her life.

Frédéric’s unwavering support and affection for Shania have been a cornerstone of their relationship.

The couple’s journey to love was anything but conventional, adding a layer of depth and resilience to their bond.

Before they found solace in each other, both Shania and Frédéric experienced heartbreak when their former spouses—Robert “Mutt” Lange, Shania’s ex-husband, and Marie-Anne, Frédéric’s ex-wife—were allegedly involved in an affair with each other.

Reflecting on the turbulent beginnings of their relationship, Shania once revealed in an interview with Redbook in May 2011, just a few months after they tied the knot,

“I got to observe Fred going through the same thing I was, and I admired how he handled it. That is where I fell in love with him because he was so exemplary in every way.” Shania’s admiration for Frédéric’s strength and grace during such a challenging time was the foundation of their deep connection, one that has only grown stronger over the years.

In a candid conversation with AARP The Magazine in 2020, Shania described the early days of their relationship as “twisted. But so beautifully twisted.” It’s a testament to their ability to find beauty in the chaos, to turn life’s unexpected twists into a love story that continues to inspire.

These days, Shania and Frédéric enjoy the tranquility of their sprawling Las Vegas farm, a serene haven away from the glitz and glamour of her residency. The Come On Over show, which has captivated audiences with Shania’s signature blend of powerhouse vocals and irresistible charm, took a brief pause to honor her birthday. However, the singer was set to return to the stage on Thursday, followed by another performance on Saturday to close out the month in style.

Frédéric, who is never far from Shania’s side, has been her steadfast companion on every step of this journey.

He was there when she took the UK and Ireland by storm earlier this year, performing to sold-out crowds at Glastonbury—where she headlined the coveted Sunday Legends slot—and at BST Hyde Park. His pride in her achievements was evident in a heartfelt tribute he posted after her Glastonbury set. “EXTREMELY PROUD of this amazing woman @shaniatwain for her amazing Glastonbury performance. You are the absolute BEST!!!!! So much work went into this and so much talent!!! Congrats to the whole team around her – you are all exceptional people!!!!”