Shania Twain wows in fishnets and knee-high boots for exciting comeback

It is always a special time whenever Shania Twain hits the stage.

The "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" singer spends several months at time traveling through the country performing, though most recently, she returned to a place she can almost call home: Las Vegas.

The Canada-native has had several residencies in Sin City through the years, and just made a special return for yet another round of shows.

Shania Twain's wildest stage looks

Following her Las Vegas comeback, Shania took to Instagram and shared a slew of photos from her time on stage at Planet Hollywood's Bakkt Theater.

She first shared a pic in which she appears to be having the time of her life, donning a platinum blonde wig and smiling ear-to-ear as one of her back-up dancers carries her away.

The following photos proved what fans know well, that Shania's concerts are full of eccentric outfits and whimsical set designs, and further captured her in her signature fishnet-clad outfits, rhinestone bedecked boots and more fun, dramatic looks.

"Oh yeahhhh it feels real good to be onstage in Vegas!!" Shania wrote in her caption alongside a red heart and fire emoji, adding: "Last night was our first night back at @phlivevegas to kick off the second run of shows and you all did not disappoint…"

She went on: "It was a joy to perform for y'all and to hear you sing every word back to me! To quote Jordan's t-shirt — That was a Shania [expletive] Twain show!!" and concluded with: "Let's do it all again tonight!"

© Getty Shania always has fun looks ready to go

Fans and those who went to the concert then took to the comments section under the post and raved over it, with one writing: "That smile! Yesterday's show was really a blast!" as others followed suit with: "Always such a great performer. Rock out young lady," and: "I was there last night and it was the best show ever!!!! All my favorite songs," as well as: "You are GLOWING."

© Getty Images She's done several Las Vegas residencies

During another recent show, but rather at the Canadian province of Newfoundland, Shania surprised fans with quite the sentimental moment, reuniting with a friend she hadn't seen in over 40 years.

© Instagram The singer had an emotional reunion on stage

Speaking on stage, Shania first recalled: "Years ago when I was 17 turning 18 and I was in Newfoundland, I was on tour with a band and going around to little towns all over, all over the East Coast in fact, and I met a girl and I just made this very quick, sweet friendship along my travels and her name was Gloria," adding: "She was very kind, she was a local and she showed me around," before Gloria came out on stage.

The two quickly embraced each other in a tight hug, and Shania, addressing Gloria, who was brought to tears, further recalled: "You were so kind to me," and noted: "On these tours, when you're the only girl in the band, you never meet any girls, the only girls you meet are girls that are trying to hook up with the band."