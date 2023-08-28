Shania Twain turns 58 with very personal message: 'Still together and still going strong'

The Come On Over songstress is enjoying some R&R time with husband Frédéric Thiébaud in their Swiss home

Happy birthday, Shania Twain! The country-pop legend turns 58 today, August 28, and has been inundated with tons of messages of love and support already.

In honor of her special day, the songstress took to social media to share her gratitude for her legions of fans for thinking of her and looked back on her three decades in the spotlight.

She particularly highlighted the parallels of her journey with one of her most enduring hits, 1998's "You're Still the One," alongside a montage of videos from her most recent Queen of Me Tour.

Shania penned: "Today I'm celebrating another trip around the sun. I'm so grateful for a wonderful year and excited for what's ahead."

She added: "This song becomes more and more about me and you guys – still together and still going strong! Happy Birthday to me and lots of good health and happiness to you all (and thank you for all the birthday messages already). I love you."

The Canadian star was quickly flooded with birthday wishes from fans and friends alike, with one comment reading: "May your 58th birthday be full of wonderful blessings, god bless enjoy your day be safe."

© Getty Images The superstar singer turns 58!

Another gushed: "58 HAS NEVER LOOKED SO GOOD," while a third added: "Happy birthday, we took the long way. You look good hun," and a fourth wrote: "We are so blessed to have you in our lives Shania, we love you!"

Shania's ongoing world tour is currently on break, having wrapped its first North American leg last month, and will resume in Glasgow, Scotland on September 14.

© Instagram Shania's husband Frédéric's birthday tribute to his wife

She is spending her time unwinding in her Geneva home with her husband Frédéric Thiébaud, who took to social media with his own gushing tribute to his wife of 12 years.

"Happy birthday to the kindest, smartest, most beautiful human being I know. I love you deeply," he wrote alongside a photo of her in a red top and scores of necklaces.

Her friend Hoda Kotb, who performed with Shania when the Queen of Me Tour came to Madison Square Garden in New York City, also shared a sweet photo of theirs from the time, writing: "Happy bday queen!! I love you xo."

Shania is also celebrating 25 years of her album Come On Over, her biggest LP, which remains the highest selling record by a female solo artist worldwide with estimated sales of over 40 million copies.

© Instagram Hoda shared a sweet birthday tribute to Shania as well

In a recent interview with The Messenger, she reflected on the legacy of the groundbreaking record and still performing its songs now, saying: "It does feel like a very long time, but revisiting it now makes it feel more immediate.

"Especially live, because a lot of the audiences are the little kids that were listening to it 25 years ago with their parents – they were three or four, and they grew up and now they have kids, and they bring their own four-year-olds. So it almost makes it feel like I'm back in that moment."

© Mercury Records/Shania Twain The singer is also celebrating 25 years of "Come On Over"

