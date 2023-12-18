Shania Twain wishes Brad Pitt a happy birthday but with a cheeky twist

Celebrating birthdays in style is always more special when you're Brad Pitt, especially when you receive a shoutout from none other than Shania Twain.

The "You're Still The One" singer took the opportunity on Dec. 18 to wish the Fight Club star a happy 60th birthday, but with a playful twist.

On an Instagram post, referencing her iconic 1997 hit song where she famously name-dropped Pitt, Shania commented,

"That don't impress me much, but HBD," paired with a kissy face emoji. This isn't the first time Shania has acknowledged Brad's birthday.

© Getty Brad Pitt has won two Oscars, including the Actor in a Supporting Role award for "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" in 2020

In 2020, she made a similar exception for Pitt's 58th birthday, tweeting on the platform X formerly known as Twitter, "Happy Birthday to Brad Pitt. I'll make an exception for today."

Despite the lyrical shoutout in her chart-topper, "Okay, so you're Brad Pitt / That don't impress me much," it seems Shania and Brad don't have a personal connection beyond these occasional birthday acknowledgments.

In a candid revelation on Chicken Shop Date in March, Shania shared, "I've never met Brad Pitt. I think he's avoiding me, honestly."

© Instagram/Frederic Thiebaud Shania Twain looked incredible at her Nebraska show

Even more intriguing, Shania revealed that Brad has never directly commented on being mentioned in her hit song.

Speaking to Extra in 2017, during a period when the track experienced renewed popularity, she said, "He didn't at the time. So 20 years later, I don't know."

© Jeremychanphotography Shania as never met Brad but has wished him happy birthday on several occasions

The inspiration behind the inclusion of Brad in her song's lyrics was a 1997 scandal involving Pitt suing Playgirl magazine for publishing nude photos of him and then-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow.

Clarifying that it wasn't a jab at the actor, Shania told Billboard in 2017, "I was writing this album and there was a scandal where there were naked photos...and this was like, all the rage. I just thought, 'I don't know what all the fuss is about. We see naked people every day.'"

Shania Twain also rocked the most stylish pair of boots

Shania is married to Frédéric Thiébaud and they tied the knot on January 1, 2011, having found love with each other when their worlds collided in an unexpected way, as it was revealed her now ex-husband Robert "Mutt" Lange was having an affair with Frédéric's then wife and Shania's assistant-cum-best friend Marie-Anne.

However, the couple has since settled into a loving relationship. In an interview with The Guardian, Shania affirmed: "It's a passionate love on every level. I used to be very monotone in my relationships."

She asserted that she found her desire for more with her now-husband, adding: "Poor Freddy pays the price, because I'm like: If I'm ever getting married again, this is me. I don't think Mutt ever knew me. That's the difference.”

