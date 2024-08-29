Jessica Biel, Coco Rocha attend star studded US Open match with Coco Gauff

Jessica Biel and Coco Rocha were among the dazzling stars who graced Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday night, catching all the action as Coco Gauff triumphed with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Tatjana Maria.

The glamorous duo were spotted in the stands, adding a touch of Hollywood allure to the already electrifying atmosphere of the U.S. Open.

Jessica, seated just one row behind Coco, enjoyed the match while sharing the intense New York summer heat with the supermodel, who sat beside her husband, James Conran.

As the match unfolded under the sweltering conditions, with temperatures hovering in the mid-80s, both Jessica and Coco were seen fanning themselves in an attempt to keep cool. Despite the heat, their spirits were high as they watched Gauff power through to another straight-set victory.

Another familiar face in the crowd was none other than Anna Wintour, the legendary editor-in-chief of Vogue, who has become something of a fixture at the Grand Slam events.

Unfazed by the heat, Anna remained focused on the thrilling two-set match, her signature bob and sunglasses as iconic as ever.

Joining the star-studded audience was Questlove, the multi-talented frontman of The Roots, who lent his support to Gauff as she continued her quest for a second consecutive U.S. Open title.

Coco Gauff has been on fire this tournament, maintaining her flawless record by not dropping a single set in either of her first two matches.

On Monday, she made quick work of Varvara Gracheva, winning 6-2, 6-0, before breezing past Maria on Wednesday night. Despite her recent challenges, including a disappointing exit in the third round of the Olympics women’s singles tournament, Gauff's determination remains unshaken.

Reflecting on her journey after Monday's win, Gauff opened up about the mental battles she’s faced in recent weeks."

The last couple of weeks were tough, and I was like, ‘I have to do this and do that, but I don’t have to prove anything to anyone except myself,’" she shared. Her words resonated with a maturity beyond her years, as she added:

"These two weeks are just about proving all the expectations that I have on myself. I have many more years coming back here and I’m not going to win every year. Just that perspective and just having the belief that I can — but not the expectation that I should."