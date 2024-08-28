Seal, 61, is his son Henry's double as he makes youthful appearance in quirky shorts at US Open

Seal, the 61-year-old British singer, proved that age is just a number as he made a striking appearance on the second day of the US Open.

Defying the years with his youthful energy and unique style, Seal stepped out in a cream ensemble that turned heads.

The Kiss from a Rose singer looked every bit the fashion-forward star, sporting a cream blazer paired with matching shorts, effortlessly blending sophistication with a touch of playful charm.

The outfit showcased Seal's ability to make bold fashion choices that stand out. His look was completed with a crisp white shirt, partially unbuttoned to reveal a layered necklace that added a bit of edge to his polished appearance.

Seal, who recently returned from a series of performances in Los Angeles, appeared upbeat and full of energy as he arrived at the prestigious tournament.

© Gotham Seal attends the second day of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships

His radiant smile and engaging demeanor suggested he was enjoying the New York sunshine and the excitement of the event.

The singer, who has been in the public eye for decades, continues to captivate audiences not just with his music but also with his ever-evolving style.

© Gotham Seal looks just like his son Henry

This appearance follows a significant milestone for Seal—his son Henry's high school graduation in Pacific Palisades, California, earlier this summer.

The proud father celebrated the occasion with his ex-wife, supermodel Heidi Klum, who attended the ceremony with her husband, German musician Tom Kaulitz. Seal, always the doting dad, was accompanied by his assistant-turned-girlfriend, Laura Strayer, who has been by his side since 2021.

© Gotham Seal looks so youthful at 61

The former couple, who share three children—Henry, 17, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14—have maintained a respectful and amicable relationship since their split in 2012. Seal is also the adoptive father of Heidi's eldest daughter, Leni, 20, from her previous relationship with Flavio Briatore. The blended family has always been a priority for both Seal and Heidi, who have gone to great lengths to co-parent effectively.

At the graduation, Seal looked dapper in a black suit and white shirt, while Laura made a statement in a white and grey striped midi dress.

The couple, who have kept their relationship relatively low-key, were seen enjoying the day, though they didn't pose for photos with Heidi, instead focusing on celebrating Henry's achievement with their respective partners.

© AKGS Seal attends son Henry's High School Graduation in Pacific Palisades. Seal brought his long time girlfriend Laura Strayer to the heart-warming family event!

During their marriage, Seal and Heidi were known for their romantic traditions, particularly their annual vow renewals.

Each year, the couple would gather family and friends to celebrate their love, a testament to the deep bond they shared. Although they eventually decided to part ways, their split was handled with grace and mutual respect. In a joint statement at the time, they expressed their enduring love and respect for each other, emphasizing their commitment to their children’s well-being.

As Seal continues to navigate life after his highly publicized marriage to Heidi, his relationship with Laura has drawn attention.

The pair have been together since 2021, and their age difference—Seal is 61, while Laura is in her early 40s—has been subject to scrutiny.