Phil Foden makes rare glam outing with girlfriend Rebecca and son Ronnie

It was a family affair for Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden on Tuesday as he attended the PFA Awards with his partner Rebecca and their son, Ronnie.

In glamorous photos taken at the Manchester event, the 24-year-old could be seen bursting with pride dressed in a dapper black suit and a matching tie. In a touching moment, the father-of-three looked every inch the doting father as he sweetly held Ronnie's hand.

© Getty Images Phil was joined by his girlfriend Rebecca and their son Ronnie

Echoing his father's smart suit, Ronnie, five, looked precious dressed in a black tuxedo and a bow tie. Meanwhile, Rebecca, 22, stole the limelight in a strapless, thigh-split black gown covered in glittering sequins.

She accessorised with a sparkling diamond necklace, drop earrings and a pair of strappy black heels. As for hair and makeup, Rebecca styled her blonde locks in Hollywood-esque waves and highlighted her features with a slick of glossy nude lipstick and bold eyeliner.

© Getty Images The football star was all smiles at the glam event

Elsewhere, Phil was photographed beaming from ear to ear as he proudly clutched a gleaming trophy after clinching the Professional Footballers' Association men's player of the year award.

"To win this award is something very special and it is one that I am very proud of and grateful for," said Phil.

© Getty Images Phil won the PFA Players' Player of the Year award

"To be recognised this way by your fellow professionals means everything and I would like to thank everyone who voted for me. Last season was another very special one for everyone at the club, but now all our focus is concentrated on trying to achieve more success this term."

© Getty Images Phil achieved a career high return of 19 goals from 35 Premier League appearances

He beat off stiff competition from the likes of Erling Haaland, who won the award last year, and Rodri, as well as Chelsea's Cole Palmer, Arsenal's Martin Odegaard and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins.

Phil and his wife Rebecca tend to keep their private life away from the spotlight. The pair are childhood sweethearts, having met at a party in Stockport as teenagers. The football ace was just 18 when they welcomed their first son Ronnie in January 2019.

They went on to welcome daughter True in July 2021 and a baby boy earlier this summer.

The pro footballer has spoken candidly about his role as a father and recently revealed how his eldest son's birth was "life changing".

© Instagram Phil's mini-me son Ronnie could be his double

"I was there for the birth. I walked out of the room, gave it a little tear and then went back in like nothing happened," he said. "I'm not one for crying in front of people. I like to be on my own, but I was there in the room, watched it happen and it was a special moment. Your life changes."

Elsewhere in the interview, Phil spoke about the "unfortunate" reality of juggling work with family time. "I was there when he started crawling, but I think I was in London when he started to walk," he said, before adding: "It's unfortunate to miss things like that but it’s a sacrifice that he'll appreciate when he's older."