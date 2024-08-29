Rod Stewart sets the record straight and responds to rumours of 'rift' with wife Penny Lancaster

Sir Rod Stewart has set the record straight regarding his relationship with his wife Penny Lancaster.

In a post shared to Instagram, the 79-year-old squashed recent reports of a growing 'rift' between the couple, allegedly prompted by discussions about where they should live.

His message read: "We wanted to put the record straight. There is absolutely no rift between Penny and I and no disagreement over where we should reside, in fact, it's the opposite.

"We moved permanently back to our beloved Britain a year ago but are fortunate to also have homes in different countries, which we love to visit. Originally, we did think it made sense to sell our house in LA, but having spent a wonderful time there this summer with family and friends during my Vegas residency we realised that it makes sense to keep our house there."

© Getty Images Penny Lancaster and Sir Rod Stewart exchanged vows in 2007

He continued: "Two of my eldest children still live in Celtic House (the LA residence). Penny and I could not be more in love with each other after 27 glorious years. Please trust me on this... There's no disharmony in our marriage."

He signed off his message by adding: "Rod 'a very lucky man' Stewart."

According to a report in MailOnline, the couple had decided to sell their Beverly Hills home and relocate to their countryside retreat in Essex – a move which Sir Rod allegedly backtracked on at a later date.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Rod Stweart and Penny's relationship with their kids

The couple, who wed in 2007, brought their sprawling Essex mansion back in 2013, but didn't move into the property until 2016. Meanwhile, Rod purchased their LA home in 1991 for $12.08 million.

© Getty Images The couple share a blended family

Earlier this month, the rock legend was forced to pull out of gigs in Vegas, Lake Tahoe, and Lincoln, California, due to falling ill with strep throat and Covid.

Rod had been due to perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas as part of his 13-year residency, 'The Hits' which premiered in 2011. Confirming his cancellation on his Instagram, he told his followers: "I'm desperately sorry to miss the 200th show celebration. Most people can work with strep throat but obviously not me.

© Getty Images Rod kicked off his Las Vegas residency in 2011

"I'm absolutely gutted. I've been looking forward to this concert for so long. My deepest regrets for any inconvenience this has caused."

He finished by adding: "Thankfully we'll now be returning in 2025 and I hope to see you all there."

At the time, his fans wished him a speedy recovery, with one writing: "Wishing you a speedy recovery!" while a second noted: "Can't mess with strep! It can be nasty. We'd rather get you healthy to sing to us for many more years!"