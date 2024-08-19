Penny Lancaster gives heartfelt update after husband Rod Stewart, 79, admits 'my days are numbered'

Loose Women star Penny Lancaster has returned to social media after her musician husband Sir Rod Stewart was forced to pull out of his milestone 200th show in Las Vegas due to health issues.

The 'Maggie May' singer had been due to take to the stage earlier this month, but regrettably cancelled his performance last minute after developing strep throat. At the time, he told his fans: "Most people can work with strep throat but obviously not me."

He continued: "I'm absolutely gutted. I've been looking forward to this concert for so long. My deepest regrets for any inconvenience this has caused. Thankfully we'll now be returning in 2025 and I hope to see you all there."

Meanwhile, on 9 August, Rod was forced to cancel further shows after testing positive for Covid-19.

© Getty Images Rod kicked off his Las Vegas residency in 2011

Despite Rod's recent health issues, Penny, 53, was quick to share a joyous memory on her Instagram Stories. Taking to her social media account, the former model uploaded a beaming throwback snapshot of herself posing with her hubby Rod and their blended family.

She captioned her photo: "Happy Memories."

In the image, Penny was all smiles rocking a vibrant scarlet dress, whilst Rod looked smart in tailored trousers and a white blazer. The couple were joined by their two sons Alastair and Aiden, in addition to Rod's daughters Ruby and Renee, and his son, Sean.

© Getty Images Penny Lancaster and Sir Rod Stewart tied the knot in 2007

Rod is a proud dad of eight. He shares his children with a variety of partners including ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey, and ex-wives Alana Stewart and Rachel Hunter, ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg and his current wife, Penny.

Last month, the rocker spoke candidly about his own mortality ahead of his 80th birthday. Speaking to The Sun, Rod, 79, explained how he isn't afraid of death and is looking forward to making the most of "these last few years."

© Getty Images Rod spoke candidly about his health and explained how he needs to protect his voice

"I'm aware my days are numbered but I've got no fear," he told the publication. "We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket.

"I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can. I say few — probably another 15. I can do that easy mate, easy."

He went on to say: "I'm not like I was in the '70s and '80s and I can't stay up all night, get drunk and go mad and still have a voice just like that. Nowadays I have to protect my voice before and after every show."

Rod and Penny's love story

The couple have been married for 17 years. Rod popped the question in 2005, and the pair went on to exchange vows two years later in a lavish Italian ceremony. They welcomed Alastair in November 2005, and their second son, Aiden, in February 2011.

Rod and Penny recently revealed the secret to their happy marriage, telling HELLO!: "We love life and make date nights for one another, among touring and family time. We listen to each other and try to resolve all our disagreements, the dirty laundry as Penny says, right away, and before we go to bed."

© Instagram The couple share two sons together

"You need a healthy attraction," chimed in Penny. "Rod and I can have dinner in a crowded room or just the two of us – we always have eyes for each other. There's this look, this connection, this message without words."