Penny Lancaster twins with husband Rod Stewart as they board ultra-luxe private jet

Penny Lancaster and her husband Sir Rod Stewart couldn't have looked more loved up on Friday when they were heading towards a private jet.

The 52-year-old was hand in hand with her beau as they walked toward the aircraft, with Penny turning back to smile at the camera. They both donned matching oversized denim jackets which featured leopard print stripes running alongside either arm.

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster arrive in Vegas on private jet

"Excited for Rods shows in Vegas and the F1 race nights this weekend, Go go go! @sirrodstewart," Penny captioned the photo. Whilst Rod's jacket was in a medium blue hue, his adoring wife opted for a lighter shade, hers was also adorned with the word "Stewart" on the back, in the same material as the leopard print stripes.

Their fabulous denim numbers also featured leopard print lining on the inside collar and lapel and were covered in fun patches on the front. Rod matched his jacket with a pair of blue jeans, meanwhile, Penny rocked a pair of light grey leggings and a white vest top and slipped on a pair of high-top gold trainers.

The pair donned matching jackets

Friends and fans of the couple went wild for the candid snap. "Penny Lancaster I love your jacket!!!" one follower penned. A second added: "This is everything". A third replied: "Love your Jacket. Have fun in Vegas. I saw Rod in Vegas in May. It was the best concert ever [red love heart emoji]."

As always, Penny's vibrant blonde blow-dried tresses took front and centre of the sweet snap. The pair were also captured alighting the plane, and Penny was effervescent ahead of their plans. The duo were heading to Ceasar's Palace for Rod Stewart's show and then on to the F1 qualifiers.

© Dave Benett The couple married in 2007

Penny and Sir Rod married in Italy in 2007, making Penny a stepmother, which she described in an exclusive interview with HELLO! a few years later as a "learning curve".

She said: "When I first met my husband, his youngest was five and the oldest was 21. So I got to see the different stages that children go through and the challenges they hold, but the rewards as well."

"It's been a learning curve but a wonderful one. It's so lovely that we're all so close and they all turn to me for advice, to talk about dad, boyfriends, and career choices. It’s a big happy family now."