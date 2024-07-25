Penny Lancaster 'very proud' as she reveals son Alastair's future plans

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster's eldest son Alastair is about to embark on an exciting new chapter in his life. While appearing on ITV's Loose Women for the first time in two and a half years, Penny opened up about her son's future plans, revealing that he's been offered a place at the Jimmy Choo London Fashion Academy.

Penny, 53, joined host Kaye Adams and fellow panellists Sunetra Sarker and Judi Love for a discussion about their children flying the nest when she shared her pride over her son's achievements.

WATCH: : Penny Lancaster shares pride as son Alastair embarks on exciting new chapter

"Alastair is waiting for his A-Level results but he's been given an offer from the Jimmy Choo London Fashion Academy in London, doing a three-year degree in Fashion Design, Entrepreneurship and Branding," Penny revealed, adding: "So I'm very proud of him."

As well as Alastair, 18, Rod and Penny are also parents to 13-year-old Aiden. Meanwhile, Rod, 79, is also a dad to six other children from his relationships with former partners, ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey, and ex-wives Alana Stewart and Rachel Hunter.

The rockstar is also a father to daughters Sarah, Renee, Ruby, and Kimberly and sons Sean, and Liam.

In June, Liam tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Nicole Artukovich, with Alastair as his best man.

Penny shared an insight into Liam's big day while chatting on Loose Women, revealing her pride as Alastair delivered his best man's speech. "Speaking of your children turning into adults, I recognised him as a man for the first time when he was given the honour of being his brother's first man at his wedding," explained the model. "Liam got married to Nicole and [Alastair] made the most incredible, heartfelt speech. He performed it.

"I was just so proud of him and I was like, 'That's a man,'" she added.

At the time, Rod marked the occasion with a post to Instagram. "I'm immensely proud to have witnessed the beautiful wedding ceremony of my son Liam to his bride Nicole," penned the rockstar. "What a wonderful union of The Stewart's and The Artukovich's. May they continue to find joy, love and laughter for as long as they may live and produce many more babies to join their little 1-year-old boy, Louie. @discostew94 @nicoleartukovich."

Rod's children clearly share close relationships, with Penny revealing that she organises an annual family holiday so that all the siblings can spend time together. "I think it's an effort in the end, when they do leave and find their independence, to try and find ways to pull them all back in," she began. "Luckily, I manage to get all of Rod's kids together at least once a year for a family vacation so we can all reconnect. It's such a special bond those kids all have together."