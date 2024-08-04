Penny Lancaster rocks lace and leopard print to reunite with Rod Stewart's rarely-seen children

Penny Lancaster, 53, had every reason to celebrate on Saturday as she joined her husband Sir Rod Stewart at a ritzy affair in Las Vegas for the first anniversary of Wolfie's Whisky - her husband's scotch whiskey brand.

The mother-of-two, who shares sons Alistair, 18, and Aiden, 13, with the 'Forever Young' rocker, amped up the glamour in a fitted leopard-print dress for the occasion.

Penny's dress looked phenomenal on her feminine frame, with a lace neckline and vampy lace trim adding drama to her animal-print ensemble.

The Loose Women presenter added studded flat sandals and carried a casual denim jacket to complete her look.

© Denise Truscello Penny put on an ultra glamorous display in a leopard print dress

The former model, who is also a special police constable, wore her platinum blonde hair in glamorous 70s-style waves, opting for minimal makeup to highlight her natural features.

Penny's husband Rod showcased his signature eccentric style at the event, opting for a tailored white pinstripe suit and black polka dot shirt worn with zany striped shoes that wouldn't look out of place on the set of 'Beetlejuice'.

© Getty Penny Lancaster Stewart and Sir Rod Stewart celebrate the 1 Year anniversary of Wolfie's Whisky at The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails Las Vegas

Rod, 79, also was joined by his rarely-seen daughter, Renee, 32, and son Liam, 29, from his former marriage to Rachel Hunter. His eldest son Sean, 43, from Rod's first marriage to Alana Stewart, was also there to show his support.

Despite their evident close bond, Rod's eldest children tend to keep largely out of the spotlight, with the musician sharing far less about his relationship with his children from previous marriages.

© Denise Truscello A family affair: Renee Stewart (L), Penny Lancaster Stewart, Nicole Artukovich, Liam Stewart, Sir Rod Stewart, Aiden Stewart and Sean Stewart

Rod is father to eight children, sharing his brood with a variety of partners including ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey, ex-wives Alana Stewart and Rachel Hunter, ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg and his current wife, Penny Lancaster.

"I have to be several different fathers because of the different age groups of my kids," Rod formerly told PEOPLE. "You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems."

On his most important life lessons shared with his children, the rocker continued: "All the [older] kids went through their little bad period of drinking too much and dabbling in drugs — except for Liam; I don't think he ever did — but they all came out on the other side. As a dad, I've learned to listen and not blow my top."