Penny Lancaster pens sentimental post following Rod Stewart's candid comments on his health

There's no place like home – just ask Penny Lancaster. After a busy week travelling, the mum-of-two has returned to her palatial mansion in Essex.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Penny, 53, told fans: "After a couple of crazy days and nights in central London, there's nothing I like more than getting back out to the country and laying out on the cool grass on an early summers evening.

"Breathing in fresh air and the smell of the earth beneath me. Listening to the birds and watching the butterflies, dance about while being chased by my two devoted doggies. I'm at peace, I'm home."

Penny and her husband, singer Rod Stewart, have had a busy week and were recently spotted holidaying on a yacht in Sardinia. Pictured on Thursday, the duo – who wed in 2007 – were joined by their sons, Alastair, 18, and Aiden, 13.

Rod's children from his previous marriages – daughter Kimberly, 44, and son Sean, 43, whom he shares with Alana Stewart – were also in attendance. As was Rod's son Liam, 29, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife, Rachel Hunter.

After enjoying a family holiday in the Mediterranean, Rod has since made headlines with a new interview about his health.

Speaking to The Sun ahead of his 80th birthday, the father-of-eight said: "I'm aware my days are numbered but I've got no fear. We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket. I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can. I say few — probably another 15. I can do that easy mate, easy."

Set to turn 80 in January 2025, Rod explained that he's more mindful of his health these days. "I am more aware of my health now than before," he noted. "You should be when you start ­getting on a bit. It's very important. I am a bit of a hypochondriac. I think men in particular should take advantage of all the wonderful ­medical science out there."

While Rod has spoken about his mortality, the music star has no intentions of slowing down. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! this month, Rod said: "As I get older, I only really want to do things that give me great pleasure."

Joined by Penny, the model agreed: "He loves what he does so much and will never retire. He's a workaholic and constantly on the move. I struggle to keep up with his training schedule. He works out three or four times a week – even on tour."

Asked about the secret to their 17-year marriage, Rod revealed: "We love life and make date nights for one another, among touring and family time. We listen to each other and try to resolve all our disagreements, the dirty laundry as Penny says, right away, and before we go to bed."

"You need a healthy attraction," chimed in Penny. "Rod and I can have dinner in a crowded room or just the two of us – we always have eyes for each other. There's this look, this connection, this message without words."