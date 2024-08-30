Sheinelle Jones baffles Today co-stars: 'what is happening in your head right now?'

Sheinelle Jones certainly made her colleagues laugh during the 3rd Hour of Today, when she asked a question they weren't expecting.

The veteran anchor was interviewing singer Khalid, who appeared as part of the show's concert series, about his new album Sincere. While discussing the RnB singer's decision to rap as part of the album, she asked him what his rap voice was, offering examples.

© Screenshot NBC Sheinelle Jones interviews Khalid on 3rd Hour

"I'm looking at you and trying to figure out what your rap voice would be," she said to laughter, before mumbling an example with a steady conversational tone, and comparing that sound with a faster, more Boom Bap Gangsta sound.

© NBC Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer on 3rd Hour

Her examples certainly provoked a response, as Khalid applauded her and laughed while her colleagues looked utterly bewildered.

"What is happening in your head right now?" Al Roker asked beside her.

© NBC Sheinelle Jones on Today

Dylan Dreyer added: "What's Sheinelle's rap voice?"

To expand, Sheinelle added: "Is it more DMX-y," referring to the iconic New York rapper, "or is it like, smooth?"

Clearly understanding what the show host was getting at, Khalid responded: "I'm more of a conscious rap type of guy," adding: "Very Common-esque," in reference to the Chicago hip hop artist currently dating Jennifer Hudson.

As well as co-hosting the 3rd Hour and filling in for regular hosts on Today, Sheinelle is a proud mom of three. As if she didn't have plenty of reasons to take pride in her family, Sheinelle took to Instagram recently to celebrate her eldest son's special day.

© @sheinelle_o Instagram Sheinelle shares a baby photo of her eldest son Kayin

Kayin turned 15, which his mom celebrated with a previously unseen baby photo with him. She wrote: "15 years ago today … my heart expanded with so much love - I can’t even describe it."

She added, referring to the Celine Dion cover of John Lennon's "Beautiful Boy" which soundtracked the photo carousel: "I love you Kayin!!! I used to play this song when you were a baby…now - you're heading to high school! Goodness time is flying … HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!"

Kayin will be heading off to high school in the next week, after he graduated from eighth grade, which his mom posted about online.

"I remember your first day of pre k like it was yesterday!" she said, alongside a video montage of photos from his graduation. "You were this giant light ready to soak up everything they could teach you."

"All of these years later, your love for learning continues, but more importantly your love for people, and passion for squeezing the *most* out of your experiences - from music to sports."

She concluded: "When you stepped up to the podium with that smile, my heart was filled with so much gratitude for the young man that you are, and the man you are becoming."