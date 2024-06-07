Today Show star absent from show following dare with co-hosts

Fans may have wondered where Sheinelle Jones disappeared to after the 3rd Hour colleagues entered the studio after introducing the show with Meghan Trainor.

But it turned out that Sheinelle would be completing the final dare in the show's series of challenges set by one another - in different part of the studio. Craig Melvin had in fact dared his co-host to cook them all a meal during the hour-long show.

© Screenshot from TODAY Sheinelle took to the test kitchen, leaving her colleagues to present the show

"I dared Sheinelle to prepare a meal for all of us in the length of the show", Craig announced, adding: "For folks who may not know this, Sheinelle Jones is known for a lot of things."

"I'm known for a lot of things but I don't like to cook," Sheinelle joked from a different floor of the studio, where she could be seen in a test kitchen.

© Screenshot from TODAY Sheinelle plates up!

Al Roker chimed in: "Like buying couscous from CVS", which made everyone laugh.

But Sheinelle wasn't completely alone in the test kitchen, as food stylist Katie Stilo was there to observe or "to make sure I don't burn down the Today Show," as the 3rd Hour host joked.

© Screenshot from TODAY Craig, Dylan and Al joined Sheinelle in the test kitchen

The 46-year-old mom-of-three opted to make a dish she might typically make for her kids - a healthy plate of salmon, couscous and brussel sprouts.

As her co-hosts Al, Craig and Dylan Dreyer continued to host the show, meaning business as usual, they cut away to Sheinelle throughout the show to see what progress she was making.

© Screenshot from TODAY Sheinelle passed the test with flying colors as her colleagues loved the food

It was only towards the end of the show that they joined her down in the kitchen for the final results, celebrating with glasses of wine to accompany their meal as she served up the meal.

Fortunately, it was a total hit with her colleagues, with Dylan even saying she might cook this same meal for her three sons - the ultimate compliment. Craig even teased that they had prepared for the worst case scenario, as he took a pizza out of the oven and remarked that they wouldn't have to eat it at all as the meal had been delicious.

Sheinelle wasn't the only host who had completed a dare, as she had dared Al to host a trivia night, he had dared Dylan to face her fear of heights through a trapeze class, and Dylan had dared Craig to entertain her three sons.