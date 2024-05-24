Al Roker causes chaos live on Today - and his co-star has this to say!

The anchors for Today's 3rd Hour were in fits of giggles after Al Roker's latest dose of chaos on the show.

As Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Al joined the Love Your Mornings segment to talk travel essentials with Ally Love. The team set in to hear about saving space, as Ally showed the team how they could roll their entire bag to save space with a duffle bag that unzipped into a flat pack.

© Screenshot Today Al drops the clothes on Today

Yet as the team unzipped the back from all directions, Al lived the bag to show the camera the clothes neatly backed inside, which sent them flying to the studio floor.

"Al!" Sheinelle called out, as Dylan and Craig laughed. The veteran meteorologist couldn't help but smile with his usual charm.

"And that's how it works everyone," Ally chipped in with a sense of humor. Dylan followed up with "and you're unpacked."

© Screenshot from Today The clothes on the floor

"Just like that", Craig added.

Sheinelle couldn't help but tease her co-host for the blip, as the camera panned to the pile of clothes on the floor.

"You're such a stinker", she said to him, which caused everyone to chuckle. Especially as they realized it was the perfect segue to the next item of the segment, a bag to hold dirty laundry with the word "STNKY" on it.

© Getty Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer

"Speaking of stinker", Ally said, causing everyone to laugh - including Sheinelle, who gushed: "I love this idea, you know when you have dirty clothes, where do you put them?"

Ally answered: "You put them in your stinky bag, right there!"

WATCH: Today dissolves into chaos with Al Roker joking that it’ll be the “last edition” of the 3rd Hour due to their silly antics

"And it's a pillow?" Dylan asked, which Ally affirmed.

This isn't the first time that Al's sense of humor and mischief has caused chaos in the studio - and it certainly won't be the last. Earlier this month in a fashion segment, Al tried to get Sheinelle to stand where the camera could see her as she tried on a pair of wedged sneakers.

Then Craig joked that he was going to start removing his clothes to try on a shirt and Al put his hands in the air and said: "I hope you've enjoyed the last edition of the 3rd Hour of Today" before adding: "Kidding".