Sheinelle Jones puts her foot down with fellow Today star: 'I don't need your pity'

Sheinelle Jones kept it real on Today's 3rd Hour, when Craig Melvin interrupted her as she was trying to open up about her experiences on flights.

As she, Craig, Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer were discussing etiquette in terms of overhead storage on planes, Sheinelle spoke about her experience as someone who is "petite".

"You know me, I'm petite, right? I'm four foot 11", she said. "And so it's always interesting because I can't reach it and never can."

"You can't reach the overhead bit?", Craig asked, chiming in, to which Sheinelle shook her head. He added: "That's sad, I didn't realize you were that short."

Sheinelle took his pitying tone in her stride, saying: "I don't need your pity I'm telling you a story."

Willie Geist, Stephanie Ruhle, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager, and Sheinelle Jones attend the "Mostly What God Does" book presentation on February 21, 2024 in New York City

Al was straight in to add: "It's not like it's held her life back", joking: "Poor Sheinelle", as Craig put an arm round his colleague jokingly.

"Yeah I'm okay," she said, insisting: "I'm telling you the story not for pity, I'm okay."

Meanwhile Dylan was in fits of laughter and chuckles could be heard across the studio at the hilarious moment.

The 3rd Hour team had a laugh over Sheinelle's story

Al even joked that Sheinelle's struggles with her height might see her starring in Stuart Little 4, as she continued to get lightly frustrated by the interruptions to her story about overhead luggage.

It turned out that when Sheinelle goes on flights, she struggles to fit luggage into the overhead compartment so she hopes people might help her - and usually people do: "I say 70% will help me," she explained.

But as she recently took a flight from Dallas, there was someone who just watched her as she struggled to put the luggage into the compartment until someone else volunteered to help.

The 3rd Hour hosts

Craig joked: "He was probably so surprised that you were so short you couldn't reach it."

But the person in Sheinelle's story seemed to finally pick up on the cues, as on the way out he helped her to take her bags down from the overhead, much to her surprise.

The entire scenario seemed to be hilarious for all of them, as they couldn't help but laugh following Craig and Sheinelle's interaction - and it seemed there were no hard feelings between the long time colleagues.