Richard Gere and wife Alejandra's rare glamorous night out ahead of major milestone celebration

Richard Gere has a lot to celebrate this year, as he not only turns 75, but is receiving a special honor at the amFAR Venezia gala, part of Venice International Film Festival.

This means that the actor gets to celebrate his birthday in the heart of Venice, as his wife Alejandra shared snaps from their glamorous night out ahead of the special day. Richard looked particularly dapper in photos shared by the activist on Instagram, as he donned a suit for the Cartier Dinner.

Alejandra stunned in a gorgeous black gown by Isabel Sanchis. It was held together with an array of glittering threads at the side, which were also used to embellish the sharp V-neckline at the bust. She wore her hair in a chic chignon with waves framing her face as she smiled, resting an arm on her husband's chair as they posed for the cameras.

© @alejandragere Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra in Venice

Sharing moments behind the scenes from the glamorous occasion, the couple took a boat down the Grand Canal in the evening light, with the Basilica di San Marco visible behind Alejandra. The couple went under the Bridge of Sighs in another video as they attended La Biennale.

© @alejandragere Richard and Alejandra take a boat trip with Tiziana Rocca

Another photo saw Richard and Alejandra posing with Tiziana Rocca, while another saw them posing while attending the special occasion.

Richard will be recognized with the Award of Inspiration, according to Variety, as amFAR praised the actor's work in fighting against HIV and AIDS. "Few in the entertainment industry have done as much as Richard Gere to advance the fight against AIDS," CEO Kevin Robert Frost said.

© Mondadori Portfolio American actor Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva at Cannes Film Festival 2024. Oh, Canada Red Carpet. Cannes (France), May 18, 2024

"His humanitarian instincts and deep desire to help those on the margins of society, make him an inspiration to us all here at amfAR."

It won't be long before the father-of-three moves to Spain with his wife and their sons. The major life change is set to take place this Autumn, after last year the couple were spotted looking for residences in Madrid.

"For me, going to Madrid is going to be a great adventure because I have never lived full-time outside of the United States," he told Vanity Fair. He added that the move was inspired by a desire to be closer to his wife's family and traditions.

"[Alejandra] was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it's only fair that I give her at least another six years living in hers."