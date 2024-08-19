Kyra Sedgwick sports curly short hair in throwback photo from Kevin Bacon on 59th birthday

It is an extra special, celebratory week for Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon.

On Monday, August 19, the The Summer I Turned Pretty actress marked her 59th trip around the sun, and received an adoring tribute from her husband in her honor.

The couple, who are based between their apartment in New York City and farm in Connecticut, will celebrate their 36th wedding anniversary next month. They share two kids, son Travis, 35, and daughter Sosie, 33.

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's Love Story

Kyra took to Instagram on Monday and commemorated her special day with a special round of photos, starting off with a snap of her sitting in a flower-filled garden, followed by two throwback photos, one of her as a baby and another of her as a teen, plus one more snap of her posing with a Dyson vacuum.

"Another trip around the sun!" Kyra wrote in her caption, adding: "Happy to have learned that I can vacuum 'til the cows come home and that the amount of eyeliner you wear at 16 is too much."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to wish her a very happy birthday, with one writing: "Happy birthday Kyra! Enjoy this exceptional day," as others followed suit with: "Great pics!! Happy Birthday!!" and: "Happy Birthday!!! The best for this new year of life," as well as: "Happy birthday happy fun trip around the sun."

In addition to messages from fans, Kyra also received, of course, a tribute from her husband, who also took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

The Footloose actor first shared a throwback photo of Kyra as a child sporting short curly hair and missing her front two teeth, followed by a video of a little note Kyra left for him on top of the coffee bean grinder that read "Love you sooooo," knowing it's Kevin's "first stop" after he wakes up.

© Instagram Kevin shared an adorable throwback photo pf Kyra

"Happy birthday @kyrasedgwickofficial. I love you sooooo!" he wrote in his caption.

© Instagram He also shared his wife's sweet morning note

During a recent appearance on the Today Show, Kyra reflected on having a long-lasting marriage in Hollywood, after host Hoda Kotb noted that despite their decades-long career in the industry, the two "don't feel like a Hollywood couple."

© Getty Images The Bacon-Sedgwick family

"I don't know, I just… I was raised in New York, he was raised in [Philadelphia], you know, we brought our kids up in New York," she explained, and emphasized: "It's what we do, it's not who we are… I think we've always just had the same priorities, which was like, keep your feet on the ground."

Moreover, touching on what their work lives are really like, she added: "It's not like it's been easy, longevity is hard, you have to keep on working on trying to get a job, so there's no fantasy of like 'Life is so easy and Hollywood is so easy and movies are so easy.'"