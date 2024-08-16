Madonna turns 66: inside her complex love life and blended family

Madge met actor Sean Penn in 1985, on the set of her music video for 'Material Girl', and the pair quickly fell in love. Their whirlwind romance was passionate, and they married just six months after meeting.

They went on to star alongside each other in the 1986 film Shanghai Surprise, but their marriage was on the rocks.

Madonna filed for divorce in 1987 before withdrawing the petition, and again in 1989 for the final time, with her rep telling People, "There was no one direct incident leading up to this."

"It was a series of cumulative pressures. There were many moments in their marriage when it was shaky, and Madonna was finally forced to face the reality of the situation-- that they weren't happy together."

A pervasive rumor began to spread that he had allegedly abused her during the marriage. Madonna finally shut this down in 2016 when she wrote a statement in defence of Penn for a trial in which he sued Empire creator Lee Daniels for defamation.

She wrote, "While we certainly had more than one heated argument during our marriage, Sean has never struck me, 'tied me up,' or physically assaulted me, and any report to the contrary is completely outrageous, malicious, reckless and false."

The pair remain friends to this day; the 'Like A Prayer' singer even supported her ex-husband at his Help Haiti Home gala in 2016.

"I want to say, Sean, I love you from the moment that I laid eyes on you," Madonna said in a speech at the event. "I just wish you'd stop smoking cigarettes," she joked.