Mia Farrow makes shocking statement on ex-husband Woody Allen

Mia Farrow has been vocal over the years about her acrimonious divorce from Woody Allen, as he went on to marry her adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn.

While the actress has been a vocal critic of her ex-husband over the years, she made a surprising statement about those who continue to work with him despite the allegations against him.

Appearing on CBS Sunday Morning, Mia responded to a question from Seath Doane about whether she was able to "separate the experience as an actor in those films from the personal trials and tribulations that would follow?"

She confirmed she was. "I completely understand if an actor decides to work with him," the Rosemary’s Baby star explained about those who work with Woody. "I'm not one who'd say, 'Oh, they shouldn't.'"

Famously, when Mia and Woody split up, the Annie Hall director faced criticism for beginning a relationship with his ex-wife's adopted daughter. But he was also accused of sexual abuse by Mia's daughter Dylan, who alleged that Woody had molested her when she was seven years old.

Mia and Woody were married from 1980 to 1992, meaning that Soon-Yi would have been 10 years old when the director joined the family. She claimed that her now-husband "was never any kind of father figure [to her]" and that she "never had any dealings with him" growing up.

Mia Farrow (L) and Dylan Farrow attend 2016 Time 100 Gala

The director never received formal charges, but nevertheless his name has generated controversy in Hollywood ever since. Actors have gone on to denounce the director, explaining they would either never work with him or they regret having done so.

Elliot Page once said that working with the acclaimed director was the "biggest regret" of their career, adding: "Ultimately, however, it is my choice what films I decide to do and I made the wrong choice. I made an awful mistake."

Greta Gerwig said of working with him: "If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film. I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again."

She added: "Dylan Farrow’s two different pieces made me realise that I increased another woman’s pain, and I was heartbroken by that realisation. I grew up on his movies, and they have informed me as an artist, and I cannot change that fact now, but I can make different decisions moving forward."

Dylan notably thanked Greta for her public statement, saying: "Please know they are deeply felt and appreciated."

Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Hall donated their salaries earned from working with the director to the Time's Up movement.

Woody called the actors who denounced him "silly," saying they have "no idea of the facts and they latch on to some self-serving, public, safe position."

He told The Guardian: "Who in the world is not against child molestation? That's how actors and actresses are, and [denouncing me] became the fashionable thing to do, like everybody suddenly eating kale."