Mia Farrow's life with 14 children explored: tragic deaths, estrangement, more

Mia Farrow has plenty of love to give and has welcomed 14 children into her home over the years.

The 79-year-old actress has four biological children and 10 that she adopted from all over the world.

Sadly, three of those children have died since 2000 and Mia is famously estranged from her adopted daughter Soon-Yi after she had an affair with her mother's longtime partner, director Woody Allen.

© Getty Images Mia adopted kids from all over the world

Discover more about her children below…

Biological children

Mia and her former husband, composer André Previn, welcomed twin sons Matthew and Sascha Previn, and son Fletcher Previn during their nine-year marriage.

They all have chosen a career out of the spotlight. Matthew works as a lawyer in New York City after graduating from Yale and Georgetown Law, while Sascha is reportedly a high school teacher after previously working as an accountant at a media buying company in New York.

© Getty Images Mia has four biological children

Fletcher is a computer whiz who used his skills to photoshop former stepdad Woody Allen out of family photos after his affair with his 'stepdaughter' Soon-Yi was revealed.

"We can look at them and be reminded of the good and not be reminded of the bad," he said. Fletcher is now the senior vice president and chief information officer at Cisco Systems.

In 1987, Mia and her former long-time partner Woody Allen welcomed a son after five years of trying. They named him Satchel, but he later changed his name to Ronan Farrow.

© Getty Images Ronan Farrow is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist

Ronan is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who works as an investigative reporter. He graduated from Bard College at age 15 and has a degree from Yale Law School.

He helped spur the #MeToo movement after he published a story in 2017 in The New Yorker detailing 13 women's claims they were sexually harassed or assaulted by producer Harvey Weinstein.

Mia has expressed pride in her son's work, telling The Telegraph in 2019: "Men now think twice thanks to my son."

Adopted children

© Getty Images Mia adopted kids from Vietnam, Korea, and India

Mia has adopted 10 children from all over the world. During her marriage to André, she adopted daughters Lark and Daisy – who was born in 1974 – from Vietnam in 1973 and 1976 respectively.

In 1978, they adopted daughter Soon-Yi from Korea when she was seven years old. Two years later, Mia adopted a then-two-year-old son Moses, who had cerebral palsy, from Korea.

In 1985, she adopted her daughter Dylan from Texas. In 1992, Mia adopted two children within one week of each other; daughter Tam – who was blind – from Vietnam – and son Isaiah.

© Getty Images Mia regrets her relationship with Woody Allen

Mia's son Thaddeus joined the family in 1994 after she adopted him from India. Thaddeus was paraplegic due to polio. That same year she adopted daughter Quincy when she was one year old.

The following year, she completed her family by adopting daughter Frankie-Minh, who was born blind, from Vietnam.

Death of three children

© Getty Images Mia adopted children with illnesses

Mia has suffered the loss of three of her children. Her daughter, Tam Farrow died in 2000, her daughter Lark Previn in 2008, and her son Thaddeus Farrow in 2016.

Mia opened up about their deaths in 2021 following the release of the HBO limited series "Allen v. Farrow," after "vicious rumors" began to circulate because the documentary didn't address their deaths.

Taking to Twitter (now X) Mia penned: "Few families are perfect, and any parent who has suffered the loss of a child knows that pain is merciless and ceaseless.

© Getty Images Mia adopted 10 kids

"However, some vicious rumors based on untruths have appeared online concerning the lives of three of my children. To honor their memory, their children, and every family that has dealt with the death of a child, I am posting this message."

Sharing details about their deaths, Mia explained: "My beloved daughter Tam passed away at 17 from an accidental prescription overdose related to the agonizing migraines she suffered, and her heart ailment."

Lark "died at 35 from complications of HIV/AIDS, which she contracted from a previous partner. "Despite her illness, she lived a fruitful and loving life with her children and longtime partner. She succumbed to her illness & died suddenly in the hospital on Christmas, in her partner's arms."

© Getty Images Three of Mia's kids have died since 2000

Speaking about her "courageous" son Thaddeus, Mia revealed that he "took his own life" at 29 after a relationship of his abruptly ended.

She added: "These are unspeakable tragedies. Any other speculation about their deaths is to dishonor their lives and the lives of their children and loved ones."

Soon-Yi's affair with Woody Allen

© Getty Images Soon-Yi had an affair with Woody Allen

Mia has been estranged from her daughter Soon-Yi after her affair with her mother's then-partner, Woody Allen came to light. Soon-Yi and Woody began a secret relationship in the late 80s, and when Mia found out in 1992, she cut ties with the director and her daughter.

"If I could take it all back, I would," Mia said of Woody in the 2021 docuseries Allen v. Farrow. "I wish I'd never met him," she added.

"That's my great regret of my life, to bring somebody like that who should never have been in the family."

Soon-Yi and Woody – who is 35 years her senior – are still together today after tying the knot in 1997. They adopted two children together, Manzie and Bechet.

© Getty Images Woody and Soon-Yi are still married and have two adopted children

Speaking about their controversial relationship, Woody told The Mail on Sunday in 2020: "I admit, it didn't make sense when our relationship started.

"On the surface, we looked like an irrational match. I was much older, and she was an adopted kid." He added: "It looked to the outside world that it was an exploitative situation – that I would exploit her as an older predatory male, and she would exploit me for whatever I had.

"That was never the case. In the past, I had always gone out with actresses, but for whatever inexplicable reason, with Soon-Yi it worked."