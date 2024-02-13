Taylor Swift confesses awkward moment with parents as she celebrates boyfriend Travis Kelce's Super Bowl win

After winning Record of the Year at the Grammys and continuing her sold out Eras tour, Taylor Swift is on top of the world right now. Perhaps even more so now, after her boyfriend Travis Kelce won the Super Bowl on Sunday for the second year running.

But as she celebrated with her beau, things got a bit awkward when she accidentally took her parents, Andrea and Scott, to the club. Her parents had come along to support her boyfriend. When she had been told that the after party was for "family and friends", it seems Taylor didn't hesitate to bring them along.

WATCH: Taylor Swift’s parents go clubbing with boyfriend Travis Kelce

She took to TikTok to share the funny moment between her parents and Travis, which saw her filming in a busy night club. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end could be seen taking a celebratory sip of his drink before looking into the camera with his tongue out, as Taylor panned the room to show people celebrating amidst the loud music.

She then panned to her parents, as Scott and Andrea looked utterly bewildered by the red-lit club from their booth. While it perhaps wasn't their usual scene, the couple took it in their stride, smiling for the camera as Scott sipped his drink.

© MIKE KirschbaumrrEIGHTELEVENMEDI Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Share Celebratory Kiss inside DJ Booth at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on Feb. 11 after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win

Taylor couldn't help but look awkwardly at the camera as if she'd made a major mistake by bringing them along, as her parents and her partner seemed to be on totally different levels. Travis looked to be on cloud nine after his win at the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers, while her parents looked pleasantly amused by the bustle around them as they joined their daughter.

After much speculation, the 'Cruel Summer' singer attended the Super Bowl after performing a sold out show in Tokyo, arriving at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to support the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. She watched him play from a luxury private estimated to cost almost $2 million - reportedly a gift from the football star.

The singer was in star-studded company, as Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey and Miles Teller joined her in the suite which she shared with Travis' family; brother Jason and his wife Kylie, as well as parents Donna and Ed Kelce. As he celebrated his victory, she ran onto the field and kissed him.

Travis was sure to take care of Taylor at the after party, putting his glittering, custom Amiri jacket over her shoulders. The couple were spotted dancing to some of Taylor's biggest hits, as they pointed to each other during the chorus of 'You Belong With Me'.