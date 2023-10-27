Everything Lady Gaga has said about motherhood and having a baby

Although Lady Gaga, now 37, has yet to become a mother, this hasn’t stopped her fans from speculating over the years - particularly as she’s found herself in more serious relationships, including at least two broken engagements.

For the past three years, the entertainer has been in a relationship with businessman Michael Polansky, who she has gushingly called "a great guy." Her most famous ex is Chicago Fire actor Taylor Kinney, who she dated for five years, even planning a wedding, before calling off their engagement and breaking up in 2016. She was later engaged to talent agent Christian Carino, who she dated roughly between 2017 and early 2019.

The ‘Judas’ singer — who is famously close to her Italian-American family — has often spoken over the years about whether or not she wants to have children and a family of her own.

Here’s everything she’s said about having a baby.

Does Lady Gaga want to have children?

Yes! The Oscar winner has confirmed, whenever asked in interviews, that she definitely wants to have children. She told InStyle in 2020: "I will say I am very excited to have kids."

When does Lady Gaga want kids?

Early on in the star’s career in 2010, Gaga, then 24, made it clear that while one day she wanted children, that day was very far off.

Responding to a question from Larry King, she said: “Yes, some day. Although my womb is not yet beckoning for a child. I'm very far away from that day. I'm also terrified it will ruin my creativity.”

“Forget it. It won't”, King reassured the ‘Just Dance’ singer.

Gaga similarly affirmed to The Insider just two years later that she wanted children “someday”, but “[That will happen] a long, long day from now. Not soon. My baby will be my new record.”

How many kids does Lady Gaga want?

When speaking to Sirius XM radio back in 2013, Lady Gaga made it clear that she wants to have “tons of kids” - at least three. “I really want to have a family and I really want to nurture my children…”

What has Lady Gaga said about pregnancy?

Speaking to InStyle, Gaga expressed how excited she was to have kids. She said about pregnancy: "I look forward to being a mom. Isn't it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it.

“Then it comes out, and it's our job to keep it alive. It's so funny — everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, 'Welcome to the Womb!'”

Has Lady Gaga ever been pregnant?

The actress revealed in 2021 during Prince Harry’s AppleTV+ series, The Me You Can’t See that she previously became pregnant after a sexual assault. Through tears, Gaga noted that the “person who raped [her] dropped [her] off pregnant on a corner” near her parents’ home. “Because I was vomiting and sick.”

After the traumatic experience, she didn’t feel like “the same girl,” but she said she was “learning to pull” herself out of the darkness.

“That’s part of my healing, is being able to talk,” Gaga explained. “I’m trying to make sure I give back with that experience, instead of, I don’t know, locking it away and faking it.”

What has Lady Gaga said about motherhood?

The ‘Alejandro’ singer has spoken about what she hopes to be like as Mom, as she told Allure: “I really hope that when I have maybe a little girl one day, or a little boy, and they see Mommy put her makeup on, that they have the same experience that I did [with my mom],

“That’s the greatest gift of all, when you can connect with your parents.”