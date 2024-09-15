Meet Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy's famous sister — Sarah Levy

The Emmys will be a family affair this year, as Dan Levy and his famous father Eugene Levy will be co-hosting the famous award show together. But they aren't the only famous people in the family. In fact, you may well recognize Dan's sister Sarah Levy.

Sarah plays Twyla Sands, the Café Tropical waitress in Schitt's Creek. The friendly, air-headed character is a fan favorite on the show. She is the ideal counterpart to Alexis Rose, as she's innocent and kind hearted.

WATCH: Catherine O'Hara wins for Schitt's Creek at Emmys

Working on the family show, Sarah revealed that years before the sitcom hit screens the family had been discussing it "around the dinner table."

© Greg Doherty Sarah Levy attends the Premiere Of Pop TV's "Schitt's Creek" Season 4 at ArcLight Hollywood on January 16, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

"It's just been an ongoing conversation for close to a decade at this point, and so the success of it hasn't changed the conversations," Sarah said during the pre-show. "It was really just the quality of the show that was the most important part, and everything else was just the cherry on top."

Here's everything you need to know about the talented actress.

She's been acting for a long time

Sarah Levy as Twyla

The role of Twyla isn't Sarah's first major stint in acting. The actress appeared on screen with her dad in Cheaper by the Dozen 2. She has gone on to feature in films like Larry Crowne, as well as TV shows Working the Engels and United We Fall.

She is set to feature in Osgood Perkins' next horror movie The Monkey in 2025.

Her marriage

Sarah married actor Graham Outerbridge on October 16, 2021, after getting together in 2018. The actor has featured in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Law & Order. Graham is set to graduate in 2025 from law school, as he is studying at Southwestern.

She's a mom

© @sarahplevy Sarah Levy is a mom

The couple welcomed their first son, James Eugene, in July 2022. Arriving three weeks before the due date, Sarah announced their son's arrival on Instagram: "He decided to make an early entrance but we are so glad sweet James Eugene Outerbridge is in the world."

Sarah revealed that she had started experiencing contractions two days before James' birth, although her doctor told her there "were no signs of labor, no dilation, nothing felt alarming at all."

Everything progressed from there, and Sarah revealed how lucky she was to be a two-minute drive from the hospital, because she was already four centimeters dilated. She said: "This was at 12:45 a.m., and he was born at 10:30 a.m. the next morning. Labor and delivery was super smooth — and there he was and he was perfect."