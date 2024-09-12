Ewan McGregor makes rare appearance with his 4 kids during Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Ewan McGregor won hearts on Thursday after bringing out his gorgeous family at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony to celebrate his illustrious career.

The Star Wars actor was flanked by three of his four daughters, his only son, Laurie, and his wife of two years, Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Ewan shares Clara, 28, Esther, 22, Jamyan, 22 and Anouk, 13, with ex-wife Eve Mavrakis, whom he met while filming TV drama Kavanagh QC in the '90s.

The 53-year-old sweetly shouted out each of his kids at the event, beginning with his eldest, Clara, making sure to thank each of them for their love and support.

"I was very lucky to work with my daughter Clara, here, on a movie called Bleeding Love," he said. "Had a better title before but some less creative people changed it. What a privilege; I got to play Clara's dad and be Clara's dad at the same time."

He continued, "I was on set, and I was re-inspired by watching her passion and enthusiasm for this thing we do and the young cast that were around her."

© Michael Buckner Ewan was joined by three of his daughters, his son, and wife, Mary

"And I came away feeling filled up by it and wanting more of it myself."

The 28-year-old model and actress previously revealed that she drew on her real-life relationship with her father for the film, which explores family issues and addiction.

Ewan's second child, Esther, could not attend the ceremony due to scheduling conflicts, as she is currently filming a TV series in Nova Scotia. The actress worked alongside her father on the hit series Obi-Wan Kenobi in 2022; it seems the acting apple doesn't fall far from the tree!

© Variety Clara is an actress in her own right

The proud father then directed his attention to his adopted daughters, Jamyan and Anouk; he adopted the former with his ex-wife Eve in 2004 from Mongolia and the latter in 2011 when she was four months old.

"My other two daughters, who are not actors, are here," he began. "Anouk, who's too young to be one yet, is an amazing human being. I don't know what you're going to be, but we'll find out."

"Jamyan, my beautiful daughter Jamyan, I'm not going to be acting with Jamyan because Jamyan is going to be a homicide detective," the proud dad said.

© Frazer Harrison Ewan and Mary share three-year-old Laurie

"She is cutting her own path, and we're so proud of you, Jamyan, for everything you're doing and for the things that you're going to do with your life."

Last but definitely not least, the Scotsman proudly showcased his three-year-old son, Laurie, whom he shares with his Fargo co-star and wife, Mary, and encouraged him to wave to the crowd.

"My little boy, Laurie, down here," he gestured. "Laurie! This is Laurie McGregor. Do you want to say hello to everybody?"

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The 53-year-old was married to Eve for 22 years

Ewan was married to his ex-wife, Eve, from 1995, until their divorce in 2017, after images of Ewan kissing Mary emerged.

The star revealed to GQ the pain that the affair and subsequent divorce caused his family, likening it to "a bomb going off in everyone's life– my children's lives."

"The sort of healing of that is ongoing," he explained.